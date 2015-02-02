* Gold rose more than 8 percent in January
* Traders still wary over prospect of U.S. rate rise
* U.S. stocks nearly flat
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 2 Gold prices came off
their lows on Monday after unexpectedly weaker U.S. economic
data spurred some safe-haven buying.
Gold fell more than 1 percent earlier as buyers cashed in
gains after the metal posted its biggest monthly rise in three
years in January.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,279.51 an ounce
at 2:45 p.m. EST (1945 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
April delivery settled down 0.2 percent at $1,276.90 per ounce.
"The release of lower-than-expected U.S. economic data,
helped gold cut early losses," said Howard Wen, precious metals
analyst for HSBC Securities in New York, noting earlier losses
were due to profit-taking.
"Underlying physical demand remains supportive, most notably
from China."
Gold attracted safe-haven buyers after data showed that U.S.
factory activity had cooled in January, suggesting the economy
may have entered the new year on a slightly softer footing than
expected.
Traders are awaiting more U.S. data this week for further
clues on the timing of a U.S. rate rise, which would be the
first in nearly a decade. They are particularly focused on
non-farm payrolls numbers due to be released on Friday.
"Strong numbers this week from the U.S. could force the
market to adjust more towards the FOMC (Federal Open Market
Committee) hawkish stance, and that's negative (for gold)," said
Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy.
"On the other hand, the compression of bond yields and
negative yields have most likely caused a rethink about gold, so
while I see the risk of a deeper correction below $1,250, I
think weakness could be met with additional buying."
Earlier data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending
recorded its biggest decline since late 2009 in December. U.S.
stocks were nearly flat, with the disappointing economic data
offset by gains in energy markets.
Traders also will be closely watching the new Greek
government's attempts to persuade its skeptical euro zone
partners to accept a new debt agreement. Britain's finance
minister, George Osborne, said on Monday the stand-off over
Greek debt was becoming the biggest risk to the global economy.
"(Gold) could struggle now unless the headlines over Greece
are so negative that that supports gold further, and we get more
safe-haven buying," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1
percent at $17.23 an ounce. Platinum was down 0.6 percent
at $1,228.35 an ounce, while palladium was up 1.9 percent
at $783.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans, David Clarke and Paul Simao)