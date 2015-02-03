SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Gold edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, outshone by equities that got a boost from expectations that Greece is nearing a debt deal with international creditors. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,273.30 an ounce by 0033 GMT, adding to a modest loss on Monday. * U.S. gold for April delivery eased 0.2 percent to $1,274.20 an ounce. * Greece's new government has proposed ending a standoff with its international creditors by swapping its outstanding debt for new growth-linked bonds, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis was quoted by the Financial Times as saying on Monday. * U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest decline since late 2009 in December with households saving the extra cash from cheaper gasoline, while factory activity cooled in January. Those numbers released on Monday followed data last week that showed a slowdown in economic expansion to 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 5 percent in July-September. * Elsewhere, European and Chinese factories slashed prices in January as production flatlined, heightening global deflation risks that point to another wave of central bank stimulus in the coming year. * President Barack Obama on Monday proposed a $3.99 trillion budget that drew scorn from Republicans and set up battles over tax reform, infrastructure spending, and the quest to prove which party best represents the middle class. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose to 24.65 million ounces on Monday, the highest since October. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks gained as hopes for an agreement on Greece's debt situation lifted risk appetite, while a sharp rebound in oil prices boosted commodity currencies such as the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Dec 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Jan 1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb Precious metals prices 0033 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1273.30 -1.39 -0.11 7.58 Spot Silver 17.20 0.00 +0.00 9.83 Spot Platinum 1227.00 4.00 +0.33 2.26 Spot Palladium 787.15 3.56 +0.45 -0.70 COMEX GOLD APR5 1274.20 -2.70 -0.21 7.61 COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.22 -0.04 -0.21 10.36 Euro/Dollar 1.1340 Dollar/Yen 117.43 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)