SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Gold edged lower in early Asian
trade on Tuesday, outshone by equities that got a boost from
expectations that Greece is nearing a debt deal with
international creditors.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,273.30 an
ounce by 0033 GMT, adding to a modest loss on Monday.
* U.S. gold for April delivery eased 0.2 percent to
$1,274.20 an ounce.
* Greece's new government has proposed ending a standoff
with its international creditors by swapping its outstanding
debt for new growth-linked bonds, Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis was quoted by the Financial Times as saying on
Monday.
* U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest decline since
late 2009 in December with households saving the extra cash from
cheaper gasoline, while factory activity cooled in January.
Those numbers released on Monday followed data last week that
showed a slowdown in economic expansion to 2.6 percent in the
fourth quarter from 5 percent in July-September.
* Elsewhere, European and Chinese factories slashed prices
in January as production flatlined, heightening global deflation
risks that point to another wave of central bank stimulus in the
coming year.
* President Barack Obama on Monday proposed a $3.99 trillion
budget that drew scorn from Republicans and set up battles over
tax reform, infrastructure spending, and the quest to prove
which party best represents the middle class.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose to 24.65 million
ounces on Monday, the highest since October.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks gained as hopes for an agreement on Greece's
debt situation lifted risk appetite, while a sharp rebound in
oil prices boosted commodity currencies such as the Canadian
dollar and Norwegian crown.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Dec
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Jan
1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb
Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1273.30 -1.39 -0.11 7.58
Spot Silver 17.20 0.00 +0.00 9.83
Spot Platinum 1227.00 4.00 +0.33 2.26
Spot Palladium 787.15 3.56 +0.45 -0.70
COMEX GOLD APR5 1274.20 -2.70 -0.21 7.61
COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.22 -0.04 -0.21 10.36
Euro/Dollar 1.1340
Dollar/Yen 117.43
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
