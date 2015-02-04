SINGAPORE, Feb 4 Gold was steady but failed to
rebound on Wednesday after falling more than 1 percent in the
previous session as Greece's plan to end a standoff with
creditors lifted the appetite for risky assets such as equities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,260.86 an ounce
by 0018 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent on Tuesday. That marked
gold's fourth drop in five sessions.
* U.S. gold for April delivery was also nearly flat
at $1,261.50 an ounce.
* Greece's new government dropped calls for a write-off of
its foreign debt and proposed ending a standoff with its
official creditors by swapping the debt for growth-linked bonds.
* New orders for U.S. factory goods fell for a fifth
straight month in December, but a smaller-than-previously
reported drop in business spending plans supported views of a
rebound in the months ahead.
* The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR
Gold Trust, said its holdings slipped to 24.59 million
ounces on Tuesday from 24.65 million ounces the day before,
which was the highest level since October.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks rose on the back of Greece's debt plan while
the U.S. dollar nursed big losses as a revival in risk appetite
swept through crowded trading positions.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI Jan
0850 France Markit services PMI Jan
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Jan
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Jan
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Dec
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Jan
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI Jan
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jan
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1260.86 1.15 +0.09 6.53
Spot Silver 17.24 -0.04 -0.23 10.09
Spot Platinum 1230.98 0.98 +0.08 2.59
Spot Palladium 783.98 1.98 +0.25 -1.10
COMEX GOLD APR5 1261.50 1.20 +0.10 6.54
COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.29 -0.04 -0.21 10.81
Euro/Dollar 1.1464
Dollar/Yen 117.57
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)