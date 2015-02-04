SINGAPORE, Feb 4 Gold was steady but failed to rebound on Wednesday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session as Greece's plan to end a standoff with creditors lifted the appetite for risky assets such as equities. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,260.86 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent on Tuesday. That marked gold's fourth drop in five sessions. * U.S. gold for April delivery was also nearly flat at $1,261.50 an ounce. * Greece's new government dropped calls for a write-off of its foreign debt and proposed ending a standoff with its official creditors by swapping the debt for growth-linked bonds. * New orders for U.S. factory goods fell for a fifth straight month in December, but a smaller-than-previously reported drop in business spending plans supported views of a rebound in the months ahead. * The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, said its holdings slipped to 24.59 million ounces on Tuesday from 24.65 million ounces the day before, which was the highest level since October. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks rose on the back of Greece's debt plan while the U.S. dollar nursed big losses as a revival in risk appetite swept through crowded trading positions. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI Jan 0850 France Markit services PMI Jan 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Jan 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Dec 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Jan 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI Jan 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jan Precious metals prices 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1260.86 1.15 +0.09 6.53 Spot Silver 17.24 -0.04 -0.23 10.09 Spot Platinum 1230.98 0.98 +0.08 2.59 Spot Palladium 783.98 1.98 +0.25 -1.10 COMEX GOLD APR5 1261.50 1.20 +0.10 6.54 COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.29 -0.04 -0.21 10.81 Euro/Dollar 1.1464 Dollar/Yen 117.57 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)