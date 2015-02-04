* U.S. crude oil futures fall below $50/barrel
* China's central bank aims to combat a growth slowdown
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 4 Gold pared gains after
rising 1 percent on Wednesday, losing its safe haven appeal on
falling oil prices after the precious metal initially garnished
support from China's central bank's move to stimulate its
flagging economy.
Spot gold dropped more than $4 an ounce within one minute
shortly after data showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose to a record
high and the futures market later fell below the key $50
a barrel mark.
Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,271.80 an
ounce and was up 0.5 percent at $1,265.66 an ounce by 3:15 p.m.
EST (2015 GMT), after posting its fourth drop in five sessions,
down 1.2 percent, on Tuesday.
"This is more of a bounce back from yesterday and
consolidation ahead of Friday's jobs report as the focus is
really going to continue to be the likelihood of a Fed rate hike
in the third quarter of this year," said David Meger, director
of metals trading for High Ridge Futures in Chicago.
U.S. gold for April delivery settled up 0.3 percent
at $1,264.50 an ounce.
Gold was initially lower but turned higher after China's
central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as
reserves, the first industry-wide cut since May 2012, adding
more liquidity to help boost bank lending and combat a growth
slowdown.
"Gold's rally this year has partly been based on this
premise that central banks are losing their fight against slower
growth and deflation and are having to take even more radical
monetary policy measures and this plays into that narrative,"
Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.
Further monetary easing favors gold as ultra-low interest
rates encourage investors to put money into non-interest-bearing
assets instead. But while major economies such as China and
Europe continue to pump more money into their systems, the
United States is moving towards a tightening cycle.
The gold market shrugged off comments from Cleveland Federal
Reserve President Loretta Mester who said the Federal Reserve
should likely raise interest rates in the first half of this
year.
U.S. non-farm payroll data, usually considered an important
gauge of the strength of the economy will be released on Friday.
Spot silver rose 0.8 percent to $17.42 an ounce.
Palladium gained 0.6 percent to $786.98 an ounce and
platinum was up 0.7 percent at $1,238.40 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy and Grant McCool)