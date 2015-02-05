SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Gold rose for a second session
on Thursday after China moved to cut banks' reserve requirement,
following other central banks in the world trying to spur growth
and fight deflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,271.96 an ounce
by 0026 GMT, adding to a 0.8 percent gain on Wednesday.
* Gold has historically benefited during periods of easier
global monetary policies amid increased liquidity and low
interest rates.
* U.S. gold for April delivery rose 0.6 percent to
$1,272.50 an ounce.
* China's central bank made a system-wide cut to banks'
reserve requirement, the first time it has done so in over two
years, to unleash a fresh flood of liquidity to fight off
economic slowdown and looming deflation.
* Investors were also keeping an eye on Greece after the
European Central Bank said it will no longer accept Greek bonds
as collateral for its liquidity operations, dealing a blow to
Athens which is seeking debt relief from euro zone lenders.
* Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said
only a broad decline in U.S. inflation measures and slower
economic growth would prompt to back off her recommendation for
an interest rate hike in the first half of the year.
* U.S. private employers added 213,000 jobs in January,
falling short of forecasts for a gain of 225,000 jobs. The
figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more
comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
* Holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 24.69 million ounces
on Wednesday, the highest since October.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro remained weak after the ECB surprised markets
late on Wednesday by announcing it would reimpose minimum credit
rating requirements for Greek bonds, effectively shifting the
burden on to the Greek central bank to finance its lenders.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. International trade Dec
1330 U.S. Labor costs Q4
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1271.96 2.31 +0.18 7.47
Spot Silver 17.40 0.04 +0.23 11.11
Spot Platinum 1241.35 5.35 +0.43 3.45
Spot Palladium 792.65 3.40 +0.43 -0.01
COMEX GOLD APR5 1272.50 8.00 +0.63 7.47
COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.41 0.02 +0.09 11.61
Euro/Dollar 1.1341
Dollar/Yen 117.26
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)