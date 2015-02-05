* ECB cancels soft treatment of Greek debt
* Gold trapped in narrow ranges ahead of US nonfarm payrolls
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1330 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Gold rose for a second session
on Thursday, supported by uncertainty in Greece that has cut
investor interest in risky assets and China's efforts to spur
its slowing economy.
But bullion was largely trading in a narrow range ahead of
Friday's U.S. employment data that may provide more clues on
when U.S. interest rates would rise this year, the first hike in
nearly a decade.
The European Central Bank said it will no longer accept
Greek bonds as collateral for its liquidity operations, dealing
a blow to Athens which is seeking debt relief from euro zone
lenders. Asian stocks retreated.
"We think the Greek issue will likely stir things up for a
little while longer in the markets which is why we think gold
should benefit, likely at the expense of equities," INTL FCStone
analyst Ed Meir said in a note.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,271.81 an ounce by
0633 GMT, adding to a 0.8 percent gain on Wednesday.
U.S. gold for April delivery rose 0.6 percent to
$1,272.60 an ounce.
China's move on Wednesday to cut the reserve requirement for
banks in an effort to add more liquidity to fight off an
economic slowdown and looming deflation also continued to
support gold prices.
Beijing's move followed similar efforts by other central
banks in the world to stimulate economic activity. Gold has
historically benefited during periods of easier global monetary
policies amid increased liquidity and low interest rates.
But investors were more focused on the next U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a
230,000 increase in U.S. jobs in January, slowing slightly from
252,000 in December but still robust.
"The entire notion right now is for the U.S. to continue
improving at least from the labour front," said Barnabas Gan,
analyst at OCBC Bank.
"Higher interest rates and a firmer dollar really are strong
drivers to depress gold prices this year," said Gan, who sees
bullion at $1,000 by year-end.
Precious metals prices 0633 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1271.81 2.16 +0.17 7.46
Spot Silver 17.43 0.07 +0.40 11.30
Spot Platinum 1241.25 5.25 +0.42 3.45
Spot Palladium 792.80 3.55 +0.45 0.01
COMEX GOLD APR5 1272.60 8.10 +0.64 7.47
COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.44 0.05 +0.26 11.80
Euro/Dollar 1.1339
Dollar/Yen 117.11
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Anupama Dwivedi)