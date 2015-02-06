SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Gold steadied on Friday ahead of crucial U.S. employment data, but was on track to post its biggest weekly loss in almost two months after steep gains at the start of the year. A strong U.S. jobs number for January would strengthen expectations for a hike in interest rates by mid-year, denting the appeal of non-interest yielding assets such as gold. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,264.30 an ounce by 0030 GMT. The metal has lost 1.5 percent so far this week, which would be its largest fall since the week ended Dec. 19. * Gold gained 8.4 percent in January, its biggest monthly rise in three years, helped by a sharp slowdown in U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth. * Focus now turns to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, with a Reuters poll of economists forecasting a 234,000 increase in jobs last month after rising by 252,000 in December. It would be the 12th straight month of job gains above 200,000, the longest streak since 1994. * The U.S. trade deficit in December widened sharply to its highest level since 2012 as a stronger dollar appeared to suck in imports and weigh on exports, which could see the fourth-quarter economic growth estimate revised lower. * U.S. gold for April delivery edged up 0.2 percent to $1,264.90 an ounce. * Greece's new leftist finance minister clashed openly with his powerful German counterpart as Athens' borrowing costs leapt and bank shares plunged following the European Central Bank's decision to stop funding the country's lenders. * China's reduction of bank reserve requirements, the first time it had done so in over two years, is not the start of a strong stimulus for the economy and does not represent a policy shift, a senior central bank official said in a Xinhua interview. * Holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 24.86 million ounces on Thursday, the highest since September. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar tumbled against the euro while the euro rose against the Swiss franc on Thursday on speculation the Swiss National Bank was buying euros and as traders took a sanguine view on developments surrounding Greece. * U.S. crude rose as much as $1 in early Asian trade on Friday, continuing a rebound from near six-year lows plumbed last week, but rising global inventories could cap gains. DATA AHEAD(GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Dec 0745 France Budget balance Dec 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jan 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Jan 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Dec Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1264.30 -0.10 -0.01 6.82 Spot Silver 17.22 -0.03 -0.17 9.96 Spot Platinum 1247.00 -4.05 -0.32 3.93 Spot Palladium 789.20 -3.20 -0.40 -0.44 COMEX GOLD APR5 1264.90 2.20 +0.17 6.82 COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.23 0.03 +0.20 10.46 Euro/Dollar 1.1469 Dollar/Yen 117.46 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)