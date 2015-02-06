* Gold up slightly, US job gains seen above 200,000 for 12th
mth
* China 2014 gold consumption fell by a quarter
* Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT
(Adds China gold data, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Gold steadied on Friday ahead
of crucial U.S. employment data, but was set to post its biggest
weekly loss in almost two months after steep gains at the start
of the year.
A strong U.S. jobs number for January would strengthen
expectations for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by
mid-year, denting the appeal of non-interest yielding assets
such as gold. But weaker data could buoy bullion prices.
"A significantly lower job creation could support gold if it
results in changes in the timing of Fed rate-hike expectations,"
said HSBC analyst James Steel.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased by
234,000 last month after rising by 252,000 in December,
according to a Reuters poll of economists. That would be the
12th straight month of job gains above 200,000, the longest
streak since 1994.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,267.20 an ounce by
0650 GMT. The metal has lost 1.2 percent so far this week, which
would be its largest fall since the week ended Dec. 19.
Gold gained 8.4 percent in January, its biggest monthly rise
in three years, helped by a sharp slowdown in U.S.
fourth-quarter economic growth.
U.S. gold for April delivery edged up 0.4 percent to
$1,267.80 an ounce.
Amid market expectations of still strong U.S. jobs creation
in January, the data is unlikely to be a game changer, Mizuho
Bank said, citing wild swings in oil prices as potentially the
main variable in the Fed's interest rate plan.
"For one, stubborn downside in inflation and an elevated
U.S. dollar because of easing elsewhere could stall the Fed's
rate hike plans," the bank said in a note.
"This is more so if evidence of shale activity slowdown with
discernible impact on jobs creation starts to come through."
The gold market was also keeping an eye on Greece where
increased uncertainty this week has supported prices.
Greece's leftist finance minister clashed openly with his
powerful German counterpart on Thursday as Athens' borrowing
costs leapt and bank shares plunged following the European
Central Bank's decision to stop funding the country's lenders.
Elsewhere, holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 24.86 million
ounces on Thursday, the highest since September.
China's gold consumption fell 24.7 percent to 886 tonnes
last year even as output of the world's top consumer climbed 5.5
percent, the China Gold Association said on Friday.
Precious metals prices 0650 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1267.20 2.80 +0.22 7.07
Spot Silver 17.25 0.00 +0.00 10.15
Spot Platinum 1249.85 -1.20 -0.10 4.16
Spot Palladium 793.98 1.58 +0.20 0.16
COMEX GOLD APR5 1267.80 5.10 +0.40 7.07
COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.29 0.09 +0.52 10.81
Euro/Dollar 1.1462
Dollar/Yen 117.27
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)