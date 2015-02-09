SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Gold rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday, boosted by safe-haven bids as Asian equity markets fell on disappointing Chinese trade data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had gained 0.2 percent to $1,235.43 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after earlier hitting a session-high of $1,238.60. The gains follow the metal's near 4 percent drop last week, its worst weekly performance since October. * Gold had taken a hit after strong U.S. jobs data on Friday, falling to its lowest in three weeks, but bullion gained some ground early on Monday on weak data from China. * Data on Sunday showed China's trade performance slumped in January, with exports falling 3.3 percent from year-ago levels, while imports tumbled 19.9 percent, far worse than analysts had expected and highlighting deepening weakness in the Chinese economy. * Largely as a result of the sharply lower imports - particularly of coal, oil and commodities - China posted a record monthly trade surplus of $60 billion. * Asian shares wobbled on Monday after dismal Chinese trade data eclipsed a strong U.S. jobs report, raising concerns about a deepening slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. * Gold is often seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets such as equities. * Despite Monday's gains, investor sentiment has taken a hit recently. Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in gold and silver futures and options for the first time in six weeks during the week to Feb. 3, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * In news from the miners, South Africa's Sibanye Gold suspended work at its Beatrix mine after nine workers were injured in a brawl between members of two rival unions, the company said on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar held to a swathe of gains on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data helped rekindle views that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as early as June. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data Dec 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Feb 1500 U.S. Employment trends Feb PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1235.43 2.21 0.18 Spot silver 16.69 0 0 Spot platinum 1221.3 0.95 0.08 Spot palladium 782 0.05 0.01 Comex gold 1236 1.4 0.11 Comex silver 16.71 0.016 0.1 Euro 1.1317 DXY 94.663 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)