SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Gold clung to small overnight
gains on Tuesday as worries over Greece's future in the euro
zone and a decline in global equities supported the safe-haven
metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,238.59 an ounce
by 0022 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday. The metal
isn't too far from a three-week low of $1,228.25 hit last week.
* Bullion got a boost on Monday as stock indexes worldwide
slipped on fears over Greece and concerns over conflict in
Ukraine.
* Wall Street and European shares slumped a day after Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ruled out extending the country's
bailout and said he would reverse some of the reforms imposed by
its lenders, raising fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
* Markets were also eyeing developments in Ukraine. U.S.
President Barack Obama signalled on Monday he will wait for the
results of high-stakes talks on Ukraine before deciding whether
to arm the Kiev government.
* Investors tend to bid up gold during times of economic and
geopolitical uncertainties.
* In other industry news, Standard Chartered has
been appointed the 14th market-making member of the London
Bullion Market Association, effective from Feb. 9, the LBMA said
on Monday.
* Canadian gold miner Tahoe Resources Inc
said on Monday it has agreed to acquire smaller rival Rio Alto
Mining in a cash-and-share deal valued at C$1.4 billion
($1.12 billion), in a bid to expand its presence in Latin
America.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies held onto modest gains early on
Tuesday, having risen broadly on a further rebound in oil prices
and as the U.S. dollar faded somewhat after a payrolls-inspired
rally ran out of steam.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Jan
0130 China Producer prices Jan
0745 France Industrial output Dec
1400 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jan
1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Dec
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb
1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Dec
PRICES AT 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1238.59 -0.34 -0.03
Spot silver 16.98 0 0
Spot platinum 1215.5 2.5 0.21
Spot palladium 780.35 3.5 0.45
Comex gold 1239 -2.5 -0.2
Comex silver 16.995 -0.075 -0.44
Euro 1.1332
DXY 94.518
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)