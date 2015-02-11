* Dollar rises against euro, hits 5-week high vs yen
* Stocks lower ahead of euro zone meetings on Greece
* Traders awaiting cues on Fed policy
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 11 Gold fell to a one-month
low on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened, while caution
prevailed in wider financial markets ahead of a meeting of
finance ministers that is set to discuss Greece's future in the
euro zone.
Spot prices are down nearly 5 percent so far this month as
the strong dollar and expectations of an interest rate rise in
the United States weighed on investor sentiment.
Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,220.70 an ounce
by 2:24 p.m. EST (1924 GMT), having earlier touched its lowest
since Jan. 9 at $1,218.05 an ounce. U.S. gold for April delivery
settled down 1 percent at $1,219.60 an ounce.
Selling of the metal picked up as the dollar's rise to a
five-week high against the yen pushed spot prices through key
support at $1,229, near their 50-day simple moving average and
previous February low. The spot hovered just above the 100-day
moving average, viewed as a technical support level.
The dollar also rose 0.2 percent against the euro
as Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis headed for his first
meeting of euro zone finance ministers, where he will spell out
plans to scrap his country's austerity measures and end
cooperation with officials overseeing its international bailout
program.
"Most markets are in wait and see mode," INTL FCStone
analyst Ed Meir said. "The Greek situation is still very fluid,
and there are also talks going on in the Ukraine."
The four leaders meeting on Wednesday for peace talks in
Belarus on the Ukraine crisis are planning to sign a joint
declaration supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and
sovereignty, a Ukrainian delegation source said.
European stock markets fell on a lower appetite for risk and
as traders also eyed comments from Federal Reserve officials on
the timing of any rate increase.
The Fed should raise interest rates in June, a top Fed
official said on Tuesday, saying the U.S. economy was
strengthening and inflation would move back to the central
bank's target.
Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since
2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could further strengthen the
dollar and in turn hurt demand for bullion, a
non-interest-bearing asset.
"We haven't seen sufficient reaction to lower prices to
physical demand to stop the hemorrhage lower," said James Steel,
chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York, explaining
another reason for gold's weak move.
Spot silver was down 0.7 percent at $16.77 an ounce.
Palladium was down 0.5 percent at $764.72 an ounce, while
platinum was down 1 percent to $1,193.55 an ounce.
