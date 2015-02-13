SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Gold held firm above a
five-week low on Friday on a weaker dollar and uncertainty over
Greece, but the safe-haven metal was headed for its third weekly
drop on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had climbed 0.2 percent to $1,224.36 an
ounce by 0030 GMT. The metal hit a five-week low of $1,216.45 in
the previous session, before recovering to close up 0.3 percent.
* Bullion has seen some upside in recent days as equity
markets have been hit by confusion over Greece's debt
negotiations with its European lenders and its future in the
euro zone.
* In the latest out of Europe, Greece agreed on Thursday to
talk to its creditors about the way out of its hated
international bailout in a political climbdown that could
prevent its new leftist-led government running out of money as
early as next month.
* Gold also got a boost on Thursday as the dollar dropped
after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data on retail sales
and jobless claims.
* But the outlook for the greenback remained upbeat as many
investors continued to price in an interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve sometime this year.
* Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since
2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could hurt demand for
bullion, a non-interest-bearing asset.
* Bearish sentiment towards gold was seen in investor
holdings. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 percent to
771.51 tonnes on Thursday.
* Gold is down 0.7 percent for the week.
* In other industry news, physical gold sales in Europe
jumped in January as concerns over the euro zone's outlook drove
consumers to load up on bullion.
* Gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers
rose to an average volume of 20.3 million ounces a day last
month, up 4.4 percent from December's figure, the London Bullion
Market Association said on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* Major U.S. and European equity indices rallied to
multi-year or record highs on Thursday after a ceasefire between
Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces, and surprisingly
aggressive stimulus by Sweden's central bank, cheered global
markets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0630 France GDP Q4
0700 Germany GDP Q4
0700 Germany Wholesale price index Jan
0900 Italy GDP Q4
1000 Euro zone GDP Q4
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec
1330 U.S. Import prices Jan
1330 U.S. Export prices Jan
1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Feb
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1224.36 2.16 0.18
Spot silver 16.89 0.07 0.42
Spot platinum 1203 8.85 0.74
Spot palladium 775.35 3.35 0.43
Comex gold 1224.6 3.9 0.32
Comex silver 16.88 0.086 0.51
Euro 1.1402
DXY 94.185
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)