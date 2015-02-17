* Gold has added 1 percent over past three sessions
* Shanghai gold premiums firm on Chinese New Year demand
* Greece defies creditors, seeking credit but no bailout
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Gold snapped a three-day rally
on Tuesday as a stronger dollar offset gains from safe-haven
bids prompted by a break down in talks between Greece and its
creditors.
Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,224.75 an ounce by
0735 GMT. It gained about 1 percent in the past three sessions.
The dip comes on the last trading day before China heads for
a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, after which prices could
take a further hit as buying from the No.2 consumer tapers off.
"Some form of consolidation is expected to occur as Asian
traders close out positions ahead of the long Chinese New Year
holidays," said Howie Lee, analyst at Phillip Futures, adding
that prices will range between $1,215 and $1,240.
Buying from China has been supportive of gold prices in the
run up to the holiday, when the precious metal is bought widely
for gift-giving. Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were
firm at $3-$4 an ounce, indicative of robust demand.
"Demand in China has certainly been price responsive, but
interest tends to taper off after the Lunar New Year, leaving
(gold) prices more exposed," Barclays analysts said in a note
dated Monday.
Bullion had also been getting support from developments in
Europe that triggered safe-haven bids.
Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over
the country's debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens
rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its
international bailout package as "unacceptable".
The unexpectedly rapid collapse raised doubts about Greece's
future in the euro zone after a new leftist-led government vowed
to scrap the 240 billion euro ($272.4 billion) bailout, reverse
austerity policies and end cooperation with EU/IMF inspectors.
Investors typically seek safety in bullion during economic
uncertainties, and when riskier assets such as equities take a
hit. Markets, however, are generally assuming that a compromise
would eventually be reached given the potentially painful
consequence of a Greek exit from the euro.
A stronger dollar also took a toll on bullion as it makes
the greenback-denominated metal more expensive for holders of
other currencies.
A weaker euro and expectations of an interest rate hike by
the U.S. Federal Reserve some time this year boosted the dollar.
PRICES AT 0735 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1224.75 -6.35 -0.52
Spot silver 17.16 -0.04 -0.23
Spot platinum 1194.75 -6.25 -0.52
Spot palladium 783.9 -2.45 -0.31
Comex gold 1224.6 -2.5 -0.2
Comex silver 17.185 -0.109 -0.63
Euro 1.1348
DXY 94.362
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)