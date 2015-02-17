* Shanghai gold premiums firm on Chinese New Year demand
* Greece defies creditors, negotiations to drag on
(Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Feb 17 Gold snapped a three-day rally on
Tuesday, losing almost 1 percent as investors remained cautious
after a breakdown of debt talks between Greece and euro zone
finance ministers, while demand from China decreased ahead of
the Lunar New Year holiday.
Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,221.75 an ounce by
1111 GMT. It gained about 1 percent in the past three sessions,
bolstered by a weaker dollar and uncertainty around Greece.
Investors typically seek safety in bullion during economic
uncertainties and when riskier assets such as equities take a
hit.
But hopes that a compromise would eventually be reached
between Greece and international lenders deterred investors from
increasing their exposure to gold.
The metal fell as broader market sentiment was not in panic
mode, with equity markets outside Greece just marginally lower.
Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over
the country's debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens
rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its
international bailout package.
Both sides raised the prospect of another attempt to find
common ground before the end of this week. The European Central
Bank is set to decide on Wednesday whether to maintain emergency
lending to Greek banks.
"It is hard for gold investors to get a steer from Greece at
the moment," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.
"Greece was never behind the rally in gold this year, that
was more to do with central banks' actions around the world."
The market was awaiting the minutes from the latest U.S.
Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday for clues around an
expected interest rate hike.
"Minutes will be closely watched ...to see what
policymakers' sensitivity is to a June rate hike," Turner said.
The dip in gold prices comes on the last trading day before
China heads for a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, after which
prices could take a further hit as buying from the No.2 consumer
tapers off.
Buying from China has been supportive of gold prices in the
run up to the holiday, when the precious metal is bought widely
for gift-giving. Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were
firm at $3-$4 an ounce.
"Demand in China has certainly been price responsive, but
interest tends to taper off after the Lunar New Year, leaving
(gold) prices more exposed," Barclays said in a note.
Silver fell 2.3 percent to $16.81 an ounce. Platinum
lost 0.5 percent at $1,194.95 an ounce, while palladium
was down 0.3 percent at $783.95 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Mark Potter)