By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 18 Gold rose on Wednesday, rebounding above a six-week low after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers were concerned about raising interest rates too soon.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's January meeting expressed concern that raising interest rates too soon could pour cold water on the U.S. economic recovery. Policy makers also fretted over the impact of dropping "patient" from the central bank's interest rate guidance.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,209.56 an ounce at 3:07 p.m. EST (2007 GMT), after earlier falling to a six-week low at $1,197.56. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $8.40, or 0.7 percent, at $1,200.20 an ounce.

Platinum prices also rose after sliding to their lowest in 5-1/2 years.

"This should put a short-term bottom in gold confirming what some in the market have suspected, that the Fed would wait to feel inflation's bayonet in their sternum before raising rates," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"Now the market will look for a rate hike not earlier than September, though I rather think it's more likely September 2016."

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after the minutes were released.

Gold has come under pressure from expectations the Fed will raise interest rates as early as June, potentially lifting the dollar and boosting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like bullion.

Earlier, gold prices had extended the prior day's steep losses as hopes for a resolution to Greece's debt talks sent European stocks to a seven-year high. Prices found technical support at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level from the January high to the November low.

"The market remains relatively positive that in the end there will be an agreement between the euro zone and Greece, so they don't see that as an extreme tail risk," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said.

Stocks in Europe marched higher to close at multi-year highs as investors brushed off uncertainty over Greece's negotiations with its creditors.

Greece will submit a request to the euro zone on Thursday to extend a loan agreement for up to six months, but EU paymaster Germany says no such deal is on offer and Athens must stick to the terms of its existing international bailout.

Silver was down 0.2 percent at $16.46 an ounce. Spot platinum rose 0.1 percent to $1,172.24 an ounce, while spot palladium was down 0.3 percent at $776.90 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, David Clarke and Jason Neely)