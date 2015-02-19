* Fed minutes show officials cautious on rate hike
* Dollar dips, increasing gold's hedge appeal
* Several Asian markets closed for Chinese New Year
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Gold extended gains to a
second straight session on Thursday as minutes of the Federal
Reserve's meeting showed U.S. central bank officials were
cautious about raising interest rates too soon, hurting the
dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,214.10 an ounce by
0716 GMT. The metal closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday, after
dropping to a six-week low of $1,197.56 earlier in the session.
Fed policymakers expressed concern last month that raising
rates too soon could pour cold water on the U.S. economic
recovery, and fretted over the impact of dropping "patient" from
the central bank's rate guidance.
The minutes from the Fed's Jan. 27-28 policy-setting
meeting, released on Wednesday, show officials grappling to
square solid U.S. economic growth with the weakness in
international markets, as well as worrying about falling
inflation expectations in the United States.
"Bullion's move up after the FOMC minutes may be attributed
to an easing of investors' rate hike concerns," said HSBC
analyst James Steel, referring to the Fed's Federal Open Market
Committee.
Gold had come under pressure in recent months from
expectations the Fed will raise interest rates as early as June,
potentially lifting the dollar and hurting non-interest-yielding
assets like bullion.
"While an eventual rate hike is bearish for gold, the
decision by the Fed to remain patient provided some relief to
the bullion market," said Steel.
Global equity markets advanced while the dollar pulled back
following the release of the Fed minutes.
Gold's failure to hold losses below $1,200 could mean some
consolidation was in the offing, said some chart analysts.
Traders were also keeping an eye on developments in Europe,
where Greece is negotiating with its creditors to resolve a debt
crisis.
Greece is expected to ask on Thursday for an extension to
its "loan agreement" with the euro zone as it faces running out
of cash within weeks, but it must overcome resistance from
sceptical partners led by Germany.
With Greece's bailout programme due to expire in little more
than a week, the government of leftist Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras urgently needs to secure a financial lifeline to keep
the country afloat beyond late next month.
A failure to reach an agreement could see Greece exiting the
euro zone, potentially triggering safe-haven bids for gold,
although markets believe a last-minute agreement will be
negotiated.
Liquidity is likely to be thin in Asia as several markets
are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
PRICES AT 0716 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1214.1 1.49 0.12
Spot silver 16.54 0.06 0.36
Spot platinum 1172.4 2.42 0.21
Spot palladium 774.75 -1.23 -0.16
Comex gold 1214.1 13.9 1.16
Comex silver 16.555 0.29 1.78
Euro 1.1419
DXY 93.995
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)