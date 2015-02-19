* Fed minutes show officials cautious on rate increase
* Germany rejects Greek proposal to extend bailout
* Several Asian markets closed for Lunar New Year
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 19 Gold edged lower in
choppy dealings on Thursday as the dollar rebounded versus the
euro and investors assessed the latest standoff over Greece's
bailout.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,207.95 an ounce by
2:22 p.m. EST (1922 GMT), erasing earlier gains made after
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve showed it was still
hesitant about raising interest rates.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery gained $7.40 an
ounce to settle at $1,207.60.
Spot prices rose up from a six-week low on Wednesday after
minutes from January's Federal Reserve policy meeting showed
concern about raising interest rates too soon.
Prices initially extended gains on Thursday but turned lower
in choppy dealings.
"I think gold's taking a hard look in the mirror at itself
and realizing that it faces a number of headwinds the next few
months," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker for
RJO Futures in Chicago.
"The dollar index is continuing to rise, that is putting
pressure on the market. Greece doesn't look like it's going to
resolve its issues."
The Fed has kept rates near zero since 2008 to stimulate the
U.S. economy, benefiting non-interest-bearing assets such as
gold. Any rate increase would lift the dollar, hurting demand
for bullion.
"Bears were firmly in control until the dovish comments from
the (Fed) minutes ... the market was surprised with most
expecting the first of many rate (increases) in June -- this now
looks to be off the table," Tony Walters, senior analyst at
Deutsche Borse's MNI International, said.
On Thursday, the German finance ministry rejected a new
proposal from Athens for an extension of its bailout program.
Even so, Greece's wording of a document seen by Reuters
appeared to go substantially toward the position taken by euro
zone finance ministers in early negotiations. That reassured
bond investors a deal may not be far away.
"It looks like Greece has got a bit of a lifeline here
although the Germans aren't very happy with it ... and that's
not supportive for gold," bullion broker Sharps Pixley CEO Ross
Norman said.
Liquidity will remain thin in Asia through the week as
several markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Gold imports into top consumer India are set to jump in
coming months after the central bank eased gold import curbs.
Silver fell 0.7 percent to $16.37 an ounce, while
platinum fell 0.1 percent to $1,169.05 an ounce, after reaching
a 5-1/2-year low at $1,158.45 on Wednesday. Palladium
rose 1.2 percent to $784.98 an ounce.
