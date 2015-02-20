SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Gold was little changed on
Friday as investors eyed talks over Greek debt, but the metal
was headed for its fourth straight weekly dip as a last-minute
deal was expected, while a strong dollar also weighed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,208.09 an ounce by 0043
GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent in the previous session. The
metal has lost 1.7 percent for the week.
* Germany rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month
extension to its euro zone loan agreement on Thursday, saying it
was "not a substantial solution" because it did not commit
Athens to stick to the conditions of its international bailout.
* Berlin's stance set the scene for tough talks at a crucial
meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday. Greece's
leftist-led government is scrabbling to avoid running out of
money within weeks and will face pressure to make further
concessions in Brussels.
* As the biggest creditor and EU paymaster, Germany has the
clout to block a deal and cast Greece adrift without a lifeline,
potentially pushing it towards the euro zone exit. But some
officials in other capitals saw the German response as tactical
and forecast agreement by the weekend.
* Bullion had initially seen some safe-haven bids as the
uncertainty over the crisis dragged on, but the expectation of a
last-minute deal has hurt gold.
* Also adding to pressure was the U.S. dollar, which gained
against major currencies on Thursday after traders discounted
Wednesday's cautious minutes from the latest Federal Reserve
policy meeting and believed the Fed could hike interest rates by
June.
* That view was also supported by strong economic data on
Thursday showing the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, signs
the labour market was gathering steam.
* A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher interest
rates would also dent the appeal of non-interest-bearing gold.
* In other industry news, gold imports to top consumer India
are set to jump in coming months after the central bank eased
gold import curbs, ahead of an expected cut in import duty in
next week's federal budget.
MARKET NEWS
* Japanese stocks rose to a fresh 15-year high on Friday and
the dollar was on the front foot again on upbeat U.S. data, but
continuing uncertainty over the Greek debt negotiations weighed
on the euro.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices Jan
0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb
PRICES AT 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1208.09 1.04 0.09
Spot silver 16.39 0.03 0.18
Spot platinum 1170.2 4.25 0.36
Spot palladium 784.6 0.5 0.06
Comex gold 1208.3 0.7 0.06
Comex silver 16.395 0.014 0.09
Euro 1.1358
DXY 94.433
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)