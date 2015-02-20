* Gold down more than 2 pct for week
* Spot gold nears lowest level since Jan. 5
* China holiday thins liquidity in Asia
(Updates prices; adds comment, news on Greece)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 20 Gold turned lower in
choppy dealings on Friday, flirting with a seven-week low after
the euro zone discussed extending the Greek bailout by just four
months, while prices headed for their fourth straight weekly
drop.
A draft text on extending Greece's bailout from its
international creditors proposes prolonging the program by four
months rather than a previously suggested six, officials from
Greece and other euro zone states said on Friday.
Spot gold turned down 0.7 percent at $1,198.55 an
ounce by 2:49 p.m. EST (1949 GMT). The metal has lost 2.5
percent so far this week, dipping to its lowest in six weeks at
$1,197.56 on Wednesday, when hopes for a successful resolution
to Greece's debt talks boosted investor appetite for risk.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$2.70 an ounce at $1,204.90 on the day.
"Overall, gold is lower as the market grows increasingly
optimistic about a positive resolution, hence less need for a
safe haven investment," said Tai Wong, director of base and
precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The euro traded near session highs against the U.S. dollar
after the Greek bailout was drafted.
Traders were set to focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve and
its monetary policy for clues on a possible interest rates hike
by June, despite caution evident in the minutes from the latest
Fed policy meeting.
Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since
2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could hurt demand for
non-interest-bearing bullion.
Liquidity was thin in Asia as No.2 consumer China and
several other Asian countries were shut for the Lunar New Year
holiday.
Gold prices had received some support from Chinese buying
ahead of the holiday, when gold is bought for gift giving.
"A lot hinges on the return of China next Wednesday as many
participants are expecting them to be on the bid following their
New Year festivities," MKS Group said in a note.
"If this fails to be the case, the complex would likely
continue its slide lower."
Silver fell 1.1 percent to $16.18 an ounce, while
platinum dropped 0.7 percent to $1,157.75 an ounce, after
reaching a 5-1/2 year low at $1,151.40 earlier. Palladium
fell 0.6 percent to $779.80 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans and Grant McCool)