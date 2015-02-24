SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Gold steadied near its lowest
level in seven weeks on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's Senate testimony for signs of when
the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,203.52 an ounce
by 0041 GMT. The metal hit an intraday low of $1,191.01 on
Monday, its weakest since Jan. 5.
* Expectations that the Fed will hike interest rates this
year amid signals of a strengthening U.S. economy have curbed
gold's safe-haven appeal.
* U.S. gold for April delivery was up 0.2 percent at
$1,203.50 an ounce.
* Yellen will discuss the outlook for the U.S. economy and
monetary policy in her semiannual testimony to the Senate
Banking Committee on Tuesday.
* Investors are keen to see if Yellen will echo the minutes
of the Fed's January meeting, in which policymakers expressed
the view that raising interest rates too soon may pour cold
water on the U.S. economic recovery.
* U.S. home resales fell sharply to their lowest level in
nine months in January amid a shortage of properties on the
market, a setback that could temper expectations for an
acceleration in housing activity this year.
* Greece will present its economic reform plans to the euro
zone on Tuesday, missing a Monday deadline for the list which is
a condition for extending the country's financial lifeline.
* The euro zone raised its gold holdings by 7.437 tonnes to
10,791.885 tonnes in January while Turkey slashed its bullion
reserves, data from the International Monetary Fund showed.
MARKET NEWS
* Caution shrouded Asian markets on Tuesday as investors
fretted over what Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen might say
on the likely lift-off date for policy tightening later in the
session. The dollar was steady against the yen.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q4
0745 France Business climate Feb
1000 Euro zone Inflation final Jan
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Dec
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI Feb
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Feb
1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives semiannual
testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the
Senate Banking Committee
Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1203.52 2.10 +0.17 1.69
Spot Silver 16.38 0.09 +0.55 4.60
Spot Platinum 1164.50 3.45 +0.30 -2.95
Spot Palladium 784.20 -0.75 -0.10 -1.07
COMEX GOLD APR5 1203.50 2.70 +0.22 1.64
COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.35 0.10 +0.59 4.81
Euro/Dollar 1.1337
Dollar/Yen 118.92
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)