* Firm Chinese physical demand also supporting gold

* Coming up: U.S. durable goods orders; 1330 GMT (Adds more analyst comment, palladium, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Gold rose for a second session on Thursday as recent comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pushed back expectations for the first U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade to later in the year.

Firm Chinese physical demand also supported bullion as buyers from the world's No. 2 consumer trickled back into the market after the long Lunar New Year break.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,211.11 an ounce at 0654 GMT after hitting a session high of $1,213.20.

Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that while the Fed was preparing to consider rate hikes on a "meeting-by-meeting basis", an increase was not likely for at least the next couple of meetings.

Since Yellen's congressional testimony, some analysts shifted expectations for the first U.S. rate hike since 2006 to happen in September or later this year instead of June previously.

The comments support "market thinking that the Fed may hike rates later this year and the path will be a little flatter than what was previously expected," said ANZ Bank analyst Victor Thianpiriya.

"It's certainly taken a bit of the wind out of the U.S. dollar's sails and that's been positive for gold."

Yellen did not offer any additional insight on the timing of a rate increase before the House of Representatives' Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

U.S. gold for April delivery rose 0.8 percent to $1,211 an ounce.

Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange remained firm around $4-$5 an ounce over the global spot price as buyers returned to the market after the Feb. 18-24 holiday in China.

"China remains a supportive factor for the market. But whether it's enough to really get prices rocketing higher, I don't think so, because what you really need for that is a supply shortage and we just don't have that at the moment," said Thianpiriya.

Gold's dip to a seven-week low below $1,200 on Tuesday lured bargain hunters, Phillip Futures analyst Howie Lee said in a note. He sees gold consolidating between $1,200 and $1,225 in the next few days.

Other precious metals also advanced, with spot palladium rising almost 1 percent to $811.60 an ounce, its loftiest since Jan. 14.

Precious metals prices 0654 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1211.11 6.71 +0.56 2.33 Spot Silver 16.61 0.06 +0.36 6.07 Spot Platinum 1178.50 10.52 +0.90 -1.78 Spot Palladium 809.19 5.21 +0.65 2.08 COMEX GOLD APR5 1211.00 9.50 +0.79 2.27 COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.62 0.19 +1.16 6.55 Euro/Dollar 1.1364 Dollar/Yen 118.94 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Rayboulda and Prateek Chatterjee)