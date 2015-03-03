* Gold back above $1,200 but below two-week high
* Seven of Fed's 17 members want option of June tightening
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 3 Gold was down a shade
on Tuesday, weighed by a brief bout of selling in choppy
dealings after the metal had recovered from early losses that
pulled it below $1,200 an ounce.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,202.95 an ounce
at 3:09 p.m. EST (2009 GMT), having dropped by nearly 1 percent
to a session low of $1,194.90. The market again turned lower
when it dropped nearly $7 within four minutes just before 11
a.m. EST for no apparent fundamental reason, traders said.
"Prices ... seem to be forming a nice technical base in the
low $1,190s," Deutsche Boerse's MNI senior analyst Tony Walters
said.
U.S. gold for April delivery lost $3.80 to settle at
$1,204.40 an ounce, still a 1 percent rebound from an earlier
low of $1,194.60.
"Gold ... clearly found some support around $1,200 at the
start of this month and people are still looking at U.S. data,"
NRC Commodities analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said.
Markets will be watching Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
numbers and next week's launch of outright money-printing by the
European Central Bank, he added.
Technically, the market appeared weak with the 100-day
moving average maintaining resistance around $1,215.
"I think we can retest our recent low," said Edward Meir,
analyst for brokerage INTL FCStone in Connecticut.
The dollar fell from an 11-year peak hit versus a basket of
currencies, helping demand for the metal.
Expectations for an increase in U.S. interest rates were
likely to limit bullion's gains in the short term, keeping it
below Monday's two-week high of $1,223.20.
"Despite most people swaying back and forth on the timing of
the U.S. rate hike, there is still consensus that it will happen
this year," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing
Fung Financial Group.
Seven of the Fed's 17 members have said they at least want
the option of a rate rise in June on the table, or have pushed
in general for an earlier increase in the expectation that wages
and inflation will turn higher.
Most analysts expect China's gold imports via main conduit
Hong Kong to recover this year but to stay below the record
1,158.16 tonnes imported in 2013.
Spot silver fell 0.9 percent at $16.22 an ounce,
while palladium rose 0.1 percent to $827.50 an ounce and
platinum edged 0.5 percent higher to $1,190 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore;
Editing by Louise Heavens, David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)