* SPDR fund logs second day of investor outflows * Coming up: U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI at 1500 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, March 4 Gold edged higher on Wednesday following two days of losses, although caution prevailed as the dollar held near 11-year highs ahead of major U.S. economic data. Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,204.74 an ounce by 0747 GMT. The metal had fallen to a one-week low of $1,194.90 on Tuesday before paring its losses to close above $1,200. Despite the gains, the metal could remain under pressure due to expectations of robust U.S. economic data and higher U.S. interest rates, plus investor outflows from bullion funds. "In the short term, the mood is still bearish though we might trade in a tight range until the jobs data on Friday," said a trader in Hong Kong. "Exchange-traded funds are seeing some big outflows, so that could also add to the pressure if U.S. data is better than expected," he said. Gold is likely to trade in a $1,200-$1,220 range leading into the jobs data, according to MKS Group. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.35 percent to 760.80 tonnes on Tuesday, the second straight day of outflows. That followed a near-8-tonne fall on Monday, the biggest outflow this year. The bullion market is closely following U.S. data to gauge when the Federal Reserve might raise rates. A U.S. Institute for Supply Management services report is due later in the day, ahead of the February nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. A robust economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon which could hurt non-interest-bearing bullion and boost the dollar. Seven of the Fed's 17 members have said they want the option of a rate rise in June on the table, or have pushed in general for an earlier increase, in the expectation that wages and inflation will turn higher. The greenback held firm near an 11-year high versus a basket of major currencies on Wednesday. Traders were also keeping an eye on the euro, which has been subdued over the past few sessions ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday and the implementation of its government bond buying programme due to start this month. PRICES AT 0747 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1204.74 1.43 0.12 Spot silver 16.22 -0.01 -0.06 Spot platinum 1182.75 1.01 0.09 Spot palladium 822.45 -4.55 -0.55 Comex gold 1204.8 0.4 0.03 Comex silver 16.27 -0.026 -0.16 Euro 1.1172 DXY 95.43 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin, Alan Raybould and Michael Perry)