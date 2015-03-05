SINGAPORE, March 5 Gold edged above $1,200 an
ounce on Thursday as equities weakened, but the safe-haven metal
retained most of its losses from a three-day decline on robust
U.S. economic data and strength in the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had ticked up 0.3 percent to $1,202.65 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, after losing 1 percent in the last three
sessions.
* The metal fell on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private
employers added 212,000 private-sector jobs in February.
Separately, the Institute for Supply Management said its
services index was 56.9 in February, up slightly from 56.7 in
January.
* The data pushed the dollar to a fresh 11-1/2 year high on
Wednesday.
* A robust economy decreases the appeal of bullion, often
seen as an alternative investment during times of economic and
geopolitical uncertainty. A stronger dollar makes gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
* Investors are now waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
on Friday for more clues about the economy.
* The data is also being eyed to see how it could impact the
timing of the Federal Reserve's move to hike interest rates.
Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-bearing assets
such as gold.
* On Thursday, traders will be watching the European Central
Bank's policy meet. The ECB, which starts its quantitative
easing, or bond-buying, programme of more than 1 trillion euros
this month, is expected to detail the plan after the meeting.
* The London Bullion Market Association believes the gold
industry is ready for wholesale reform, including a tailor-made
mechanism to report daily turnover and potential clearing
following 2014's shake-up of benchmarks.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after Wall Street
continued to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday's
closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the nervous euro
languished at an 11-year low prior to the ECB meeting.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Jan
1245 ECB releases outcome of policy meeting
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Factory orders Jan
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1202.65 3.2 0.27
Spot silver 16.2 0.01 0.06
Spot platinum 1182.05 5.1 0.43
Spot palladium 826.53 1.75 0.21
Comex gold 1202.3 1.4 0.12
Comex silver 16.21 0.052 0.32
Euro 1.1076
DXY 95.953
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)