SINGAPORE, March 9 Gold was trading a touch higher but remained near a three-month low on Monday, as the dollar climbed to an 11-year high after a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve would soon raise rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold drifted higher to $1,170.95 an ounce by 0038 GMT, but largely retained Friday's near 3 percent losses. The metal hit its lowest since Dec. 1 of $1,163.45 in the previous session. * Data on Friday showed U.S. employers stepped up hiring in February and the jobless rate fell to its lowest since the spring before President Barack Obama took office, which could put pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates in June. * Nonfarm payrolls increased 295,000 last month after rising 239,000 in January, the Labor Department said on Friday. * The dollar drifted to a fresh 11-year high against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, as surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data put the risk of a mid-year Fed hike squarely on the table. * Higher interest rates could dent demand for non-interest-bearing assets such as gold, while a stronger dollar also hurts bullion's appeal as a safe-haven. * Investors pulled money from gold due to the outlook for a stronger dollar. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.59 percent to 756.32 tonnes on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers again cut net long positions in COMEX gold and silver futures and options during the week ended March 3. * The focus on Monday is likely to on the outcome of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, who are due to discuss a recent letter of pledged reforms sent by Greece. * Athens and its euro zone partners struck a deal last month to extend its bailout programme by four months, but the cash-strapped country has until April to successfully conclude a bailout review before it receives any further aid. * Further uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis could boost bullion. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data Jan 0930 Euro zone Sentix index March 1400 U.S. Employment trends March PRICES AT 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1170.95 4.23 0.36 Spot silver 15.86 0 0 Spot platinum 1149.2 -10.95 -0.94 Spot palladium 819 3.25 0.4 Comex gold 1170.3 6 0.52 Comex silver 15.86 0.053 0.34 Euro 1.0846 DXY 97.657 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)