* Gold holds near lowest since December
* Dollar index at more than 11 year top after jobs report
* Chinese premiums tick up to $6/ounce
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 9 Gold edged up on Monday, but
remained near a three-month low as the dollar hit an 11-year
high after a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations the
Federal Reserve would soon hike interest rates.
Spot gold rose to $1,172.41 an ounce by 0733 GMT,
retaining most Friday's near 3 percent drop. It reached its
weakest since Dec. 1 of $1,163.45 in the previous session, when
data showed U.S. jobless rate fell to the lowest since May 2008.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 295,000 last month after
rising 239,000 in January.
"The number fuelled expectations that the Fed will now raise
rates sooner rather than later, with the consensus now back to a
June increase as opposed to September," said INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir.
"We likely will see continued dollar strengthening and more
commodity weakness," said Meir, adding that gold prices could
drop to $1,141.
The dollar drifted to its highest in more than 11 years
against a basket of major currencies early on Monday.
Higher interest rates could dent demand for
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold, while a stronger
dollar would also hurt bullion's appeal as a safe-haven asset.
Gold is likely to trade lower due to a stronger dollar and
weaker euro, said ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya, who expects
the metal to trade at $1,100 over the next three months.
In a sign of waning investor interest, holdings in SPDR Gold
Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to
the lowest in over a month on Friday, while speculators cut net
long positions in COMEX gold futures and options for a fifth
straight week.
Demand for physical bullion due to the price dip could
provide some support to prices.
Premiums in the second biggest gold consumer China largely
traded between $5 and $6 on Monday, up from $4-$5 in the
previous session, in a sign of increased demand.
Traders were also focussing on the outcome of a Monday
meeting of euro zone finance ministers, who are due to discuss a
recent letter of pledged reforms sent by Greece.
Athens and its euro zone partners struck a deal last month
to extend its bailout programme by four months, but the
cash-strapped country has until April to successfully conclude a
bailout review before it receives any further aid.
Persistent uncertainty over the debt crisis, which could see
Greece exit the eurozone, could boost bullion.
PRICES AT 0733 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1172.41 5.69 0.49
Spot silver 15.86 0 0
Spot platinum 1154.95 -5.2 -0.45
Spot palladium 822.25 6.5 0.8
Comex gold 1171.8 7.5 0.64
Comex silver 15.865 0.058 0.37
Euro 1.086
DXY 97.599
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
