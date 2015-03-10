SINGAPORE, March 10 Gold was stuck near
three-month lows on Tuesday on renewed expectations of a
mid-year hike in U.S. interest rates and as the dollar scaled a
fresh 11-year peak.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,166.26 an ounce
by 0040 GMT, close to a three-month low of $1,163.45 reached on
Friday.
* Gold took a hit from Friday's strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data that boosted expectations the Federal Reserve would begin
increasing interest rates in June.
* Higher interest rates could dent demand for assets that do
not pay interest such as gold, and boost the dollar.
* The greenback climbed to its highest since September 2003
against a basket of major currencies, denting bullion's appeal
as a safe haven.
* Investor positioning indicated bearishness in the market.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.43 percent to 753.04
tonnes on Monday - their lowest in more than a month.
* Traders were also eyeing talks over the Greek debt crisis,
where prolonged uncertainty could help safe-haven bullion.
* Finance experts from Greece will open talks about economic
reforms on Wednesday with officials from the European Union, the
ECB and the International Monetary Fund.
* The ECB's Governing Council is set to hold a
teleconference on Thursday to discuss extending emergency
liquidity assistance for Greek banks.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held near multi-year highs on the yen and
euro on Tuesday amid starkly different outlooks for global
interest rates, while Asian investors braced for more economic
news from China.
