By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 12 Gold steadied on
Thursday as a retreat in the dollar from 12-year highs arrested
its eight-session slide, though speculation that U.S. interest
rates could rise sooner rather than later kept prices under
pressure.
The dollar fell from a fresh high in early U.S. trading on
Thursday after a surprise drop in U.S. retail sales in February.
Spot gold was up 0.05 percent at $1,154.65 an ounce
at 2:23 p.m. EDT (1823 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
April delivery settled up $1.30 an ounce at $1,151.90. Earlier
spot prices reached a high of $1,166.30 an ounce, but retreated
as U.S. stocks climbed at the open.
Gold fell to its lowest since Dec. 1 on Wednesday at
$1,147.10 an ounce in an eighth session of losses, its longest
drop since March 2009.
Spot platinum hit its lowest in 5-1/2 years at
$1,108.50 an ounce.
"Retail sales this morning were weaker than expected and
have cast some doubt as to the timing of the Fed rate increase,
which was perceived by many to be a June certainty just
yesterday," said Steve Scacalossi, director and head of sales
for global metals at TD Securities in New York.
Simon Weeks, head of precious metals at the Bank of Nova
Scotia, said: "It's a foregone conclusion that rates are going
to rise, it's just a question of when, and by how much. As such,
gold is going to struggle."
Euro-denominated gold underperformed to fall 1.1
percent to a session low after reaching a one-month high at
1,103.91 euros an ounce. A sell-off in the euro paused, with the
single currency rising against the dollar for the first time in
two weeks.
The euro is down 12 percent against the dollar this year as
monetary policy at the ECB and Federal Reserve diverges, with
the ECB launching quantitative easing as the Fed prepares for
its first rate rise in almost a decade.
"Future policy action by the Fed remains high on gold's
agenda," BNP Paribas said in a note on Thursday. "It will
continue to dictate the pace at which the U.S. dollar
appreciates (and official sector demand for gold declines) and
accordingly how much downward pressure will be exerted on gold."
Silver was up 0.5 percent at $15.54 an ounce and spot
palladium was up 0.1 percent at $787.70 an ounce.
