SINGAPORE, March 13 Gold firmed above $1,150 an ounce on Friday as the dollar nursed losses after an extended rally, but the metal was still headed for its sixth weekly dip in seven on concerns that U.S. interest rates would increase soon. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,157.40 by 0041 GMT, after posting nine straight sessions of losses. * The metal is down nearly 1 percent for the week, after earlier falling to its lowest in more than three months at $1,147.10. * Gold has taken a beating since a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report last week that stoked speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates sooner than later. * Markets believe higher rates would dent demand for assets that don't pay interest such as gold. * Adding to the concerns was the strength in the dollar, which climbed to its highest in nearly 12 years this week before profit-taking prompted some losses. The dollar index, however, is still on track to end the week up more than 1 percent, extending last week's 2.5 percent rally. * A stronger greenback dents bullion's safe-haven appeal, and makes it more expensive for holders of other currencies. * In a reflection of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28 percent to 750.95 tonnes on Thursday - the lowest since late January. * Other precious metals have also taken a hit along with gold. Silver is on track for a second straight weekly fall, while palladium is on course for its worst week since mid-January. * Platinum prices, which fell to their lowest since 2009 this week, were poised for a seventh weekly fall in eight. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Friday after nervous investors booked profits in an extended rally that has driven the greenback to successive multiyear peaks this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Feb 1230 U.S. Producer prices final Feb 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index March PRICES AT 0041 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1157.4 4.1 0.36 Spot silver 15.6 0.03 0.19 Spot platinum 1121.2 9.86 0.89 Spot palladium 792 4 0.51 Comex gold 1156.7 4.8 0.42 Comex silver 15.61 0.094 0.61 Euro 1.062 DXY 99.258 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)