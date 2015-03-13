* Gold climbs after longest losing streak since 1973 * Dollar off 12-year high * SPDR fund sees more outflows (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, March 13 Gold firmed above $1,150 an ounce on Friday as the dollar nursed losses after an extended rally, but the metal was still headed for its sixth weekly dip in seven on concerns that U.S. interest rates would increase soon. Spot gold edged up 0.5 percent to $1,159.30 an ounce by 0728 GMT, after posting nine straight sessions of losses, its longest losing stretch since August 1973, when it fell ten days in a row. The metal is so far down about 0.6 percent for the week, after hitting its lowest in more than three months at $1,147.10 on Wednesday. Despite the short-covering rally on the back of a softer dollar, traders were cautious about bullion's outlook. "Gold looks to be finding some support around $1,150 although the short-to-medium term bias is still to the downside," MKS Group trader James Gardiner said. Bullion could see some more gains but will face resistance at $1,166, said Phillip Futures analyst Howie Lee. Gold has taken a beating since a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report last week that stoked speculation the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates soon. Higher rates usually dent demand for assets that don't pay interest such as bullion. Adding to the concerns was strength in the dollar, which climbed to its highest in nearly 12 years this week before profit-taking prompted a pause. The dollar index is still on track to end the week up more than 1 percent, extending last week's 2.5 percent rally. A stronger greenback takes the lustre off bullion's safe-haven appeal, and makes it more expensive for holders of other currencies. In a reflection of bearish sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28 percent on Thursday to 750.95 tonnes, the lowest since late January. It has been three weeks since the fund has seen any inflows. Other precious metals have also taken hits. Silver is on track for a second straight weekly fall, while palladium is on course for its worst week since mid-January. Platinum prices, which fell to their lowest since 2009 this week, were poised for a seventh weekly fall in eight. PRICES AT 0728 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1159.3 6 0.52 Spot silver 15.59 0.02 0.13 Spot platinum 1117.74 6.4 0.58 Spot palladium 793.45 5.45 0.69 Comex gold 1158.5 6.6 0.57 Comex silver 15.59 0.074 0.48 Euro 1.0592 DXY 99.46 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin, Tom Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)