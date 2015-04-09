SINGAPORE, April 9 Gold retreated for a third session in a row on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve officials and minutes of the U.S. central bank's meeting last month suggested that a rate increase in June remained on the cards despite recent weak data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was off 0.1 percent at $1,201 an ounce by 0022 GMT. * Bullion hit a session low of $1,197.45 on Wednesday after two Fed officials said the U.S. central bank could still increase interest rates in June. The minutes of the Fed's March 17-18 meeting showed it concluded with the Fed opening the door to a June rate hike, and that "several participants" went on record saying they expected upcoming economic data would warrant an initial rate increase that month. * Data last week showing U.S. jobs grew at the slowest pace in more than a year in March fueled expectations that a rate hike could happen later than June, sending gold to a seven-week peak above $1,220 on Monday. * U.S. gold for June delivery dropped 0.2 percent to $1,200.80 an ounce. * Newmont Mining Corp said it will go ahead with building the first phase of its Long Canyon gold mine in Nevada. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at one-week highs early on Thursday, having enjoyed another leg up after two influential Fed officials kept alive expectations for a hike in interest rates sometime this year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Feb 0600 Germany Trade data Feb 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Feb Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1201.00 -1.40 -0.12 1.47 Spot Silver 16.45 0.00 +0.00 5.04 Spot Platinum 1159.00 -4.98 -0.43 -3.41 Spot Palladium 752.98 -2.07 -0.27 -5.01 COMEX GOLD JUN5 1200.80 -2.30 -0.19 1.41 COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.44 -0.02 -0.12 5.36 Euro/Dollar 1.0779 Dollar/Yen 120.17 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)