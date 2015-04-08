* Dollar turns up 0.1 pct vs basket of currencies
* Fed minutes show "several" expect June rate hike
* Chinese physical gold demand remained weak
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 8 Gold extended losses on
Wednesday, falling below $1,200 an ounce after U.S. Federal
Reserve minutes revealed an interest rate hike could take place
as early as June, causing the dollar to turn higher.
The March meeting concluded with the Fed opening the door to
a June rate hike, and the minutes said that "several
participants" went on record saying they expected upcoming
economic data would warrant an initial rate increase that month.
Expectations had been growing that the Federal Reserve could
delay an anticipated U.S. rate rise to next year.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,199.30 an ounce
at 2:34 p.m. EDT (1834 GMT). U.S. gold for June delivery
settled down $7.50 an ounce, or 0.6 percent, at $1,203.10. The
market closed prior to the release of the Fed minutes.
"Perhaps the committee is slightly more hawkish than
expected," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals
trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"The outlook for precious is now clouded as gold and silver
have given up all of payrolls-related gains."
Spot gold climbed to its highest level since Feb. 17 at
$1,224.10 on Monday, after weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm
payrolls cooled prospects of an earlier interest rate move.
The dollar turned higher following the Fed minutes,
rising 0.2 percent against a basket of leading currencies. A
firm greenback often weighs on gold prices.
Major U.S. stock indexes traded in positive territory in
volatile dealings following the Fed minutes.
On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota
laid out a case for waiting until the second half of 2016 to
start raising rates, a day after New York Fed President William
Dudley said the timing of an increase was unclear.
Physical demand from second-biggest gold consumer China
stayed weak as the premium for physical gold at the Shanghai
Gold Exchange held just above par with the global spot benchmark
on Wednesday.
"There are more investment venues for the Chinese to look
into other than gold. Equities are roaring ahead and they can
now buy bond futures. I don't see why people should buy gold at
this time," said Howie Lee, investment analyst at Phillip
Futures.
Spot silver was down 2.3 percent at $16.42 an ounce,
while platinum slipped 1 percent to $1,159.50 an ounce
and palladium lost 1.8 percent at $753 an ounce.
