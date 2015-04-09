* Officials, minutes suggest Fed move in June still in play
* China demand remains tepid, India buying improves
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 9 Gold retreated for a
third straight session on Thursday on a stronger dollar after
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials kept alive
expectations for an interest rate rise some time this year
despite recent weak economic data.
New York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Governor
Jerome Powell on Wednesday sketched out scenarios in which the
central bank could make an initial move earlier than many now
expect, then move slowly on further increases.
Minutes from the Fed's March 17-18 meeting showed officials
opening the door to a June rate rise.
Spot gold fell back below $1,200 an ounce after the
minutes and comments and was trading down 0.7 percent at
$1,193.96 an ounce at 2:39 p.m. EDT (1839 GMT).
U.S. gold for June delivery dropped $9.50 an ounce,
or 0.8 percent, to $1,193.60.
"There's just this negative tone to the money flow and this
is killing the gold market," said Bill O'Neill, co-founder of
commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle
River, New Jersey.
O'Neill pointed to falling fund interest and weakening
physical demand.
The metal retreated 2.5 percent from a seven-week high of
$1,224.10 hit on Monday, after Friday's U.S. jobs data raised
expectations the Fed would delay a rate rise.
"What happened after the U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday
was more of an exception, because people thinking the Fed would
postpone the rate hike rushed to cover short positions," Julius
Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
"The longer-term trend for gold is still down because ...
higher rates will happen eventually."
Any rise by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since
2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could reduce demand for
non-interest-yielding assets such as gold.
"(Wider) markets seem to be getting more comfortable with
rate increases or with the thought/potential of one... and
obviously metals should struggle in that environment," Deutsche
Boerse's MNI senior analyst Tony Walters said.
The dollar traded at three-week highs against a
basket of major currencies, up 1.2 percent, as investors renewed
bets on a 2015 rate increase.
Demand from top gold consumer India appeared stronger, while
buying from No. 2 consumer China remained weak with the premium
on physical gold at the Shanghai Gold Exchange at about a dollar
over the global spot benchmark after flipping to a small
discount earlier.
Spot silver fell 1.6 percent to $16.18 an ounce,
while platinum lost 1.1 percent to $1,151.50 an ounce and
palladium was up 0.6 percent at $759.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore;
editing by David Evans, Ruth Pitchford and Meredith Mazzilli)