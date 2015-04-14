* Gold hits two-week low as euro slips
SINGAPORE, April 14 Gold dropped for a fifth
session in six on Tuesday as a firmer dollar eroded modest gains
to drag bullion back below $1,200 an ounce, while prices are
likely to come under further pressure amid a looming hike in
U.S. interest rates.
Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the
U.S. central bank has not ruled out the chance of raising
interest rates by June even as some analysts doubt that
possibility amid signs of renewed economic weakness.
A U.S. rate increase, which would be the first in nearly a
decade, dims the appeal of assets such as gold which do not pay
interest.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,192.10 an ounce
at 0623 GMT, after hitting a session low of $1,189.45, its
weakest since April 1. U.S. gold for June delivery fell
0.6 percent to $1,192.20 an ounce.
The strength in the U.S. dollar, which has basked in the
growing likelihood that the Fed would raise rates this year, has
been a key headwind for bullion.
"The cycle of the strong U.S. dollar has not ended. We are
not very bullish about gold's price performance this year," said
Jiang Shu, analyst at Industrial Bank in Shanghai.
Citigroup said it has cut its 2015 average gold price
estimate to $1,190 from $1,220, citing "fundamental tightness
being outweighed by continued U.S. dollar strength and macro
investment headwinds".
Gold could fare well in the current quarter if the Fed does
decide not to increase rates as early as June, but the metal is
still at risk of turning lower when the U.S. central bank moves
later in the year, said Jiang, who sees gold moving near $1,100
towards end-2015.
Gold has not dropped too far off a seven-week top above
$1,220 hit last week, indicating bulls were ready to push prices
up if more signs emerge that a U.S. rate hike would be delayed.
Investors are eyeing U.S. retail sales data for March due
out at 1230 GMT which may provide more clues on U.S. economic
conditions. Phillip Futures analyst Howie Lee said a soft
reading could lift gold to $1,210.
Amid weaker gold prices, Canadian gold miners Alamos Gold
Inc and AuRico Gold Inc unveiled a $1.5
billion merger plan on Monday, setting the stage for possible
competing offers as miners scout for assets.
