* ECB's Draghi rules out deposit rate cut
* U.S. industrial output data falls in March
* China's economy grew 7 pct in Q1, slowest in six years
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 15 Gold rose 1 percent
above $1,200 an ounce on Wednesday, as the dollar turned weak
late in the session after weaker than expected U.S. economic
data, while stronger U.S. and European stocks limited the
metal's upside.
Spot gold, lower initially, rose as much as 1 percent
to a session high at $1,204.60. It was up 0.8 percent at
$1,203.10 an ounce by 2:42 p.m. EDT (1842 GMT), extending gains
above the 50-day moving average around $1,198.
U.S. gold for June delivery settled up $8.70, or 0.7
percent, at $1,201.30 an ounce.
"The late-day rise seems to be from the pull-back in the
dollar index," said Howard Wen, precious metals analyst for HSBC
Securities in New York.
The dollar cut initial gains and eventually turned
lower against a basket of currencies, after data showed U.S.
industrial output fell 0.6 percent in March.
"The dollar's retreat is mainly due to the weak U.S.
economic data ...as long as we have weak economic figures out of
the U.S., it is less likely that the Fed will start raising
interest rates sooner rather than later," Commerzbank analyst
Daniel Briesemann said.
The U.S. currency also lost ground against the euro
after the European Central Bank (ECB) said it expects euro zone
economic recovery to broaden and strengthen and ruled out a cut
to the deposit rate.
Gold's rebound on Wednesday was however capped by stronger
European shares, hitting a 14-year high, while U.S. stocks
rallied.
"Gold is having to really compete with other financial
assets that offer yields," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar
said.
"There is still a lot of work for gold to do on the upside,
there are too many headwinds at the moment and I don't think
that is going to change quickly."
Data showing China's economy grew 7 percent in the first
quarter, the slowest in six years, suggested that physical
demand from the world's No. 2 consumer would remain tepid this
year.
Premiums for physical gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
picked up to $3-$4 an ounce over spot from just above a dollar
earlier this week, although analysts say a slowing economy could
cap Chinese demand.
Spot silver rose 1.5 percent at $16.35 an ounce.
Platinum gained 0.7 percent to $1,159 an ounce and
palladium was up 1.1 percent at $768.50 an ounce.
