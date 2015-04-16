SINGAPORE, April 16 Gold extended gains above
$1,200 an ounce on Thursday, rising for a second straight
session on a softer dollar and weak data on U.S. industrial
production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,206.55 an ounce
by 0026 GMT, after climbing 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
* The precious metal got a boost as the dollar declined for
a third straight session against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday.
* A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies, while also increasing the metal's appeal as a hedge.
* The dollar nursed modest losses against the yen and euro
early, and suffered bigger falls versus commodity currencies led
by the Canadian dollar.
* Weakness in the greenback was also prompted by sluggish
U.S. economic data released on Wednesday.
* U.S. industrial output posted its biggest drop in more
than 2-1/2 years in March in part as oil and gas well drilling
plummeted, highlighting the negative impact of lower crude
prices and a strong dollar on the economy.
* The dour report was the latest sign that growth slowed
sharply in the first quarter and suggested the U.S. central bank
could delay raising interest rates until later this year.
* Investors believe a hike in U.S. rates could dent demand
for bullion, a non-interest-paying asset.
* Analysts have made big cuts to expectations for gold and
silver prices this year and next after the metals, weighed down
by the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates, failed to recover
last year's losses in early 2015.
* A poll of 38 analysts and traders conducted by Reuters
over the last month returned a median forecast of $1,209 an
ounce for gold this year, down from $1,234 an ounce in a similar
poll conducted in January.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rallied following several strong earnings
reports on Wednesday, while European shares hit a 14-year high
after the European Central Bank affirmed its loose policy
stance.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
China Foreign direct investment Mar
1230 U.S. Housing starts Mar
1230 U.S. Building permits Mar
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Apr
PRICES AT 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1206.55 5.25 0.44
Spot silver 16.42 0.13 0.8
Spot platinum 1163.49 6.49 0.56
Spot palladium 769.47 1.97 0.26
Comex gold 1206.6 5.3 0.44
Comex silver 16.4 0.121 0.74
Euro 1.074
DXY 97.933
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)