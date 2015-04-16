(Corrects paragraph 1 to dollar extended losses, instead of
gains)
* U.S. housing starts, jobless figures weak
* Physical demand lackluster in key markets - trader
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 16 Gold steadied around
$1,200 an ounce on Thursday, paring losses as the U.S. dollar
extended its losses, while weak demand for physical metal added
pressure and uncertainty over the timing of a Federal Reserve
rate hike underpinned prices.
Spot gold was down 0.05 percent at $1,200.66 an ounce
by 2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT), having traded from $1,194.56 to
$1,209.10. U.S. gold for June delivery fell $3.30 to
settle at $1,998 an ounce.
Gold prices extended intraday losses after U.S. Federal
Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said signs were building
that U.S. inflation was headed toward the Fed's target,
repeating his view that the central bank is likely to raise
rates this year.
"That could be one of the intraday factors that moved the
market a little bit lower, coupled with the overall perception
that we're in a deflationary environment," said Eli Tesfaye,
senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.
"Technically, it's hard to make a bullish case until this
breaks above $1,210 near-term."
With physical demand for the metal still soft, it has failed
to rise significantly above $1,200 an ounce, dealers said.
"As long as there is no substantial physical demand coming
in, I don't see any chance of gold going up much," Afshin
Nabavi, head of trading at MKS in Geneva, said.
"Physical demand is not that hot, (and) there is a lot of
supply ... The only country that really is buying is India, and
premiums are very low. China has been very quiet."
The dollar index, which typically supports gold
prices when weak, fell for a third day against a basket of
currencies.
Reports on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week,
while U.S. housing starts increased far less than expected in
March.
U.S. data will remain in focus for gold traders until there
is further clarity on the timing of a rate rise, analysts said.
"We believe that an initial rate rise is already largely
priced in for gold, but as and when economic data diverges from
the market's expectations, we expect this to affect the gold
price and the rest of the precious metals," Mitsui Precious
Metals analyst David Jollie said.
Spot silver was up 0.06 percent at $16.30 an ounce.
Platinum was up 0.1 percent at $1,158.49 an ounce and
palladium was up 1.4 percent at $728.25 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Jan Havey in London and A.
Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Jon Boyle and Bernadette
Baum)