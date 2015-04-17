* Gold ticks up after overnight losses
* Headed for second straight weekly drop
* Coming up: U.S. Consumer prices for March at 1230 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 17 Gold firmed near $1,200 an
ounce on Friday but the metal was headed for its second straight
weekly drop, weighed down by uncertainty over the timing of an
interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spot gold edged up to $1,200.80 an ounce by 0701 GMT
after dropping 0.3 percent on Thursday. The metal has lost 0.6
percent this week.
Expectations that the U.S. central bank would start raising
rates in June have been reassessed after recent sluggishness in
U.S. economic data and many are now betting that policy will not
be tightened until September
Strong data could still prompt the U.S. central bank to
raise rates sooner, which would dent demand for bullion, and the
uncertainty has led to caution in bullion markets.
However, gold failed to benefit from weak data on Thursday
on U.S. housing starts and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region, nor from a resulting drop in the dollar.
"Until upcoming economic data makes the U.S. rate picture a
little more clear, we believe gold is likely to remain stuck in
choppy, directionless trading in the near term," said HSBC
analyst James Steel.
Adding to the uncertainty were comments from Fed officials
on Thursday that showed officials at odds over the timing of the
rate move.
Investors will be watching U.S. inflation data later on
Friday for more clues about the economy.
Dollar moves will also be monitored. The dollar wallowed at
its lowest in over a week against a basket of major currencies
on Friday.
Further weakness in the dollar could push up gold prices as
bullion is seen as a safe-haven asset.
Elsewhere, physical buying in the world's top two
gold-consuming countries remained slow this week. Premiums in
China improved only slightly and those in India slipped as
prices stabilised at $1,200 an ounce.
Among other precious metals, silver and platinum
were headed for weekly declines, while palladium
was poised for its third straight weekly gain.
PRICES AT 0701 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1200.8 3.65 0.3
Spot silver 16.28 0.03 0.18
Spot platinum 1159 2.65 0.23
Spot palladium 778.5 3.15 0.41
Comex gold 1200.3 2.3 0.19
Comex silver 16.245 -0.039 -0.24
Euro 1.0762
DXY 97.644
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry, Alan
Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)