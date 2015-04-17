* Gold climbs above $1,200/oz but set for weekly loss

* U.S. inflation data lifts dollar into positive territory

* Physical demand lackluster in China, India (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 17 Gold pared gains on Friday, heading for a second weekly drop, after data showing U.S. consumer prices rose in March tempered speculation the Federal Reserve will delay its first interest rate rise in nearly a decade.

The metal held above the $1,200 an ounce level, however, which it broke above earlier this week after a run of downbeat U.S. data led analysts to reassess expectations the Fed would raise rates in June.

The dollar turned positive after U.S. inflation data.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,204.10 an ounce at 2:36 p.m. EDT (1836 GMT), off an earlier high of $1,207.60 and down 0.3 percent on the week. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $5.10 an ounce at $1,203.10.

"Still seems very much (like) range bound trading in the days ahead," said Steve Scacalossi, Director and Head of Sales for Global Metals at TD Securities in New York, in a note.

"Some attention is now focused on the end of April for some guidance from the next FOMC meeting on 29th April.

Gold is sensitive to U.S. monetary policy, as rising rates would boost the dollar, in which the metal is priced, while lifting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Even if the rate rise gets pushed back, people still see rates rising, and we believe that's still a negative for gold," Julius Baer commodity analyst Warren Kreyzig said.

"The delay may give gold a reprieve, but in the long term we think it will still go down."

Adding to the rates uncertainty were comments from Fed officials on Thursday that showed officials at odds over the timing of a move.

"Expectation once again is for rate rises to be pushed out even later. September or October has been our base assumption for some time, but I've heard talk in the last couple of days of rate rises being pushed out to 2016," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said. "That's all positive for gold."

Physical buying in the world's top two gold-consuming countries remained slow this week. Premiums in China improved only slightly and those in India slipped as prices stabilized at $1,200 an ounce.

Silver was up 0.2 percent at $16.22 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.8 percent at $1,165.49 an ounce and palladium was up 0.7 percent at $781 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Mark Potter and Andrew Hay)