* Gold climbs above $1,200/oz but set for weekly loss
* U.S. inflation data lifts dollar into positive territory
* Physical demand lackluster in China, India
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 17 Gold pared gains on
Friday, heading for a second weekly drop, after data showing
U.S. consumer prices rose in March tempered speculation the
Federal Reserve will delay its first interest rate rise in
nearly a decade.
The metal held above the $1,200 an ounce level, however,
which it broke above earlier this week after a run of downbeat
U.S. data led analysts to reassess expectations the Fed would
raise rates in June.
The dollar turned positive after U.S. inflation data.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,204.10 an ounce at
2:36 p.m. EDT (1836 GMT), off an earlier high of $1,207.60 and
down 0.3 percent on the week. U.S. gold futures for June
delivery settled up $5.10 an ounce at $1,203.10.
"Still seems very much (like) range bound trading in the
days ahead," said Steve Scacalossi, Director and Head of
Sales for Global Metals at TD Securities in New York, in a note.
"Some attention is now focused on the end of April for some
guidance from the next FOMC meeting on 29th April.
Gold is sensitive to U.S. monetary policy, as rising rates
would boost the dollar, in which the metal is priced, while
lifting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
"Even if the rate rise gets pushed back, people still see
rates rising, and we believe that's still a negative for gold,"
Julius Baer commodity analyst Warren Kreyzig said.
"The delay may give gold a reprieve, but in the long term we
think it will still go down."
Adding to the rates uncertainty were comments from Fed
officials on Thursday that showed officials at odds over the
timing of a move.
"Expectation once again is for rate rises to be pushed out
even later. September or October has been our base assumption
for some time, but I've heard talk in the last couple of days of
rate rises being pushed out to 2016," Mitsubishi analyst
Jonathan Butler said. "That's all positive for gold."
Physical buying in the world's top two gold-consuming
countries remained slow this week. Premiums in China improved
only slightly and those in India slipped as prices stabilized at
$1,200 an ounce.
Silver was up 0.2 percent at $16.22 an ounce, while
platinum was up 0.8 percent at $1,165.49 an ounce and
palladium was up 0.7 percent at $781 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Mark Potter and Andrew Hay)