SINGAPORE, April 20 Gold extended gains on Monday on a softer dollar, despite U.S. data showing an uptick in inflation that could prompt the Federal Reserve to hike rates sooner rather than later. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,205.51 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday. * Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices increased for a second straight month in March on rising gasoline and housing costs, a sign of an uptick in inflation that should keep the Fed on course to start raising interest rates this year. * Signs of a possible early hike in interest rates would have typically sent bullion prices lower. As a non-interest-paying asset, gold's appeal would have been reduced. * However, weakness in the dollar provided a boost for gold. The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies early on Monday after dropping nearly 2 percent last week as underwhelming U.S. data prompted the market to trim long positions. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.41 percent to 739.07 tonnes on Friday. * However, other data on Friday showed hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in gold futures and options during the week ended April 14. * Investors were eyeing the Fed's policy meet later this month for stronger clues about the timing of a rate hike. * Markets were also watching developments in China, where the central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, adding more liquidity to the world's second-biggest economy to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth. * Easing measures could boost demand for gold in China, the world's second biggest gold consumer. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar got off to a sleepy start on Monday, in contrast to a more sprightly performance by its Australian and New Zealand peers in the wake of China's latest stimulus injection. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Mar 1230 U.S. National activity index Mar PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1205.51 1.36 0.11 Spot silver 16.31 0.09 0.55 Spot platinum 1170 5.45 0.47 Spot palladium 783.22 2.92 0.37 Comex gold 1205.6 2.5 0.21 Comex silver 16.29 0.061 0.38 Euro 1.0811 DXY 97.371 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)