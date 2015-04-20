* No progress made in Greece's deal on financial aid
* China easing move fails to boost demand
* Equity moves, Fed rate hike eyed for cues
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, April 20 Gold fell below $1,200 an ounce
on Monday as the dollar steadied, while traders assessed risks
that Greece may default and China's new policy measures to shore
up the world's second-largest economy.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,196.63 an ounce
by 1413 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery
fell $6.50 to $1,196.60 an ounce.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent versus a basket of leading
currencies on Monday, having suffered a near 2 percent drop last
week after underwhelming U.S. data.
U.S. inflation data on Friday that indicated the U.S.
Federal Reserve could start raising interest rates this year
failed to boost the greenback.
The Fed's policy meeting later this month will be eyed for
stronger clues about the timing of a rate hike.
An early rate hike could diminish demand for bullion, a
non-interest-paying asset.
"There is more pressure for gold to drop than there is
pressure for it to go up and the reason is the classic U.S.
interest rates hike situation, which will take place this year,"
Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.
Euro zone deputy finance ministers will meet midweek ahead
of a Eurogroup finance ministers' gathering two days later, a
Greek government official told Reuters, as Athens and its
creditors continue to seek a deal on reforms to unlock aid.
"For now, the Greece situation hasn't really led to a
stronger dollar ... but equally we are not really seeing a
flight to safety," ING Bank senior strategist Hamza Khan said.
While uncertainty over the situation in Greece could lift
some retail demand in Europe, there had been no significant
uptick in physical demand from Asia, the top consuming region,
traders said.
Economic sluggishness in China, the world's second-biggest
bullion consumer, in particular was a concern given the central
bank's easing measures over the weekend.
China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves, to help spur bank lending and
combat slowing growth.
Easing measures would have typically boosted demand for
gold. However, Chinese prices were at a premium of about $1 an
ounce to the global benchmark, unchanged from Friday.
In India, the top bullion consumer, buyers were holding back
on purchases ahead of Akshay Tritiya, a key gold buying festival
on Tuesday.
Spot silver was down 1.5 percent at $15.96 an ounce.
Platinum lost 1.6 percent to $1,146.35 an ounce and
palladium fell 1.8 percent to $766.65 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Susan Thomas)