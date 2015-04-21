* Dollar turns lower, lifts gold through resistance
* Equities rise on earnings, offsets worries about Greece
* India celebrates festival of Akshaya Tritiya
By Chris Prentice and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 21 Gold rose past chart
resistance on Tuesday, recouping most of the previous session's
losses in choppy, currency-driven trade after the U.S. dollar
turned lower and bolstered bullion's appeal.
Global stocks gained as upbeat corporate earnings offset
rising worries about a possible Greek default.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent to $1,202.90 an ounce by
1:56 p.m. EDT (1756 GMT) after surpassing resistance at $1,200
to touch a session high of $1,204. U.S. gold futures for
June delivery settled up $9.40 an ounce, or 0.8 percent, at
$1,203.10.
"We're looking at currency and bonds today. We saw the
dollar index start off really strong, and now has backed off and
turned negative," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities
broker at RJO Futures in Chicago.
The greenback reversed earlier gains against a basket of
major currencies. A stronger U.S. dollar makes
greenback-traded commodities more expensive to holders of other
currencies.
Gold also gained support from trader-positioning as details
emerged of a European Central Bank proposal to increase the
insurance it would demand in return for emergency funding to
Greek banks. Those details pressured the euro earlier in the
session.
Gold prices have been under pressure this year from
expectations that the Federal Reserve is preparing to increase
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
That would boost the dollar and reduce gold's appeal. Until
there is further clarity on the outlook for U.S. rates, gold is
likely to struggle for direction, analysts said.
"Overall uncertainty on the timing and pace of Fed
tightening adds to investors' reluctance to put on sizeable
positions at this point," UBS said in a note on Tuesday.
Physical demand in China, the second largest gold consumer,
was lackluster overnight, traders said, with precious metals
house MKS reporting "low turnover and modest price action"
during Asian trading hours.
Traders were also watching physical demand in top consumer
India, said to be strong during the Akshaya Tritiya festival,
considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold.
Supply of the metal into India rose sharply in the build-up
to the festival.
Silver was up 0.5 percent at $15.98 an ounce, as
platinum eased 0.05 percent at $1,144 and palladium
climbed 0.08 percent to $770.12.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Alison Williams, Louise Heavens, Jeffrey Benkoe)