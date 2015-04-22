* Dollar little changed vs basket of currencies
* EU consumer confidence falls in April
* Greece crisis in focus
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, April 22 Gold fell more than one percent
on Wednesday, on selling pressure as the dollar pared earlier
losses after euro zone data disappointed, while the absence of
major developments in the Greek crisis left investors cautious.
Spot gold dropped as much as 1.2 percent to a session
low of $1,187.90 an ounce earlier and was down 1.1 percent at
$1,188.90 by 1433 GMT. Traders said there was heavy selling
during the setting of the 1400 GMT price benchmark.
"There was solid selling on the 'fix', which started at
$1,197.00 and fixed at $1,189.25," Deutsche Borse's MNI senior
analyst Tony Walters said.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell $15.10 an
ounce to $1,187.90.
"Technically speaking, I just think there is good buying on
dips, while rallies are seen as opportunities to sell," bullion
broker Sharps Pixley's Chief Executive Ross Norman said.
The dollar, lower initially, pared losses to trade little
changed versus a basket of major currencies, mostly on euro
losses after a disappointing euro zone consumer confidence
report for April.
Investors were monitoring the situation in Greece, which is
quickly running out of cash. It pledged to its euro zone
partners in February that by the end of April it would agree
with creditors on a comprehensive list of reforms to get 7.2
billion euros remaining from its bailout.
But no package will be ready by Friday, when euro zone
ministers are to meet in Riga.
Prolonged uncertainty over the debt crisis - which if
unresolved could see Greece exiting the euro zone - could boost
demand for bullion, seen as a safe haven, although the resulting
strength in the dollar could limit gains.
"The (gold) market is growing tired of watching the Greek
saga, while tensions in Yemen, an element of support to
safe-haven bids, seem to have eased," Saxo Bank senior manager
Ole Hansen said.
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it was ending air strikes
against Houthi rebels in Yemen.
In the physical market, top bullion consumer India
celebrated the gold-buying festival of Akshaya Tritiya on
Tuesday. Gold purchases started slowly, despite a fall in local
prices, as hard times in rural areas have hit demand and many
buyers were holding back because they expected prices to fall
even further.
Spot silver fell 1.6 percent to $15.72 an ounce.
Platinum lost 1.4 percent to $1,131 an ounce and
palladium fell 1.2 percent to $759.25 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Alison Williams and Susan Thomas)