(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 24 Gold clung to overnight
gains on Friday on sluggish U.S. economic data but the metal was
poised for its third straight weekly drop on persistent
uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin to hike
rates.
Spot gold was steady at $1,194.35 an ounce by 0644
GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session on weak
data on U.S. jobless claims, manufacturing and home sales.
The weak data hurt the dollar and boosted safe-harbour bids
for gold, but added to the uncertainty over whether the Fed will
hike rates in June or September.
Attention will now turn to the Fed's policy meet next week
for stronger clues on when the U.S. central bank would begin
rising rates.
"Should the FOMC ... prove hawkish, we may expect gold to
fall swiftly and embark on a new downtrend to $1,145," said
Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip Futures, referring to the
Federal Open Market Committee.
Bullion investors fear an early rate hike to reduce demand
for gold, a non-interest-paying asset.
The metal is down about 1 percent this week, its sharpest
decline in seven weeks.
In wider markets, the dollar nursed losses on Friday after
underwhelming U.S. economic news, while signs that cash-strapped
Greece was making tentative progress in securing fresh funding
helped underpin a broad rally in the euro.
Bullion investors were also closely monitoring developments
in Greece, as any worsening could prompt haven bids for the
metal.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday everything
must be done to prevent Greece running out of money before it
reaches a cash-for-reform deal with its international creditors,
amid heightened concern that Athens is nearing the brink.
Traders were also eyeing the Asian physical markets for
signs of increased demand that would support global prices.
In China, the second biggest consumer, premiums eased to
about $1 an ounce over the global benchmark from about $2 in the
previous session as price gains kept buyers away.
In top consumer India, demand is set to taper out after
strong sales on the Akshaya Tritiya festival on Tuesday.
Though gold purchases rose about 15 percent during the
festival, when it is considered auspicious to buy gold, buying
tends to soften soon after, likely leading to lower imports as
well.
PRICES AT 0644 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1194.35 0.75 0.06
Spot silver 15.86 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1132.49 0.14 0.01
Spot palladium 770 2.4 0.31
Comex gold 1193.8 -0.5 -0.04
Comex silver 15.845 0.016 0.1
Euro 1.0857
DXY 97.07
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)