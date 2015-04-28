SINGAPORE, April 28 Gold clung to sharp
overnight gains on Tuesday, bolstered by a weaker dollar and
short-covering on rising expectations the Federal Reserve will
not hint at a June rate hike at its policy meeting this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased slightly to $1,199.60 an ounce
by 0040 GMT, after jumping nearly 2 percent in the previous
session.
* The metal rose to its highest in a week at $1,207.01 on
Monday on short-covering ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meet
that kicks off later on Tuesday.
* Bullion was also helped by weakness in the dollar, which
fell to a three-week low against a basket of major currencies.
* Investors will watch the Fed's policy statement on
Wednesday for clues on the timing of a U.S. rate increase.
* Expectation had been for a June hike, but recent sluggish
economic data has prompted many to believe the U.S. central bank
would probably not act until later this year.
* If the Fed continues to hold rates near rock-bottom
levels, gold prices could be supported. Higher rates, however,
could dent bullion demand as it is a non-interest-paying asset.
* Investors were also keeping an eye on the Greek debt
situation as any worsening could lead to safe-harbour demand for
gold.
* Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reshuffled
his team handling talks with European and IMF lenders, a move
widely seen as an effort to relegate embattled Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis to a less active role in negotiations.
* The latest developments suggested Tsipras was ramping up
efforts to ease tensions with lenders and strike a deal to
unlock aid so Greece can avoid defaulting on payments, which
could force it out of the 19-nation euro zone.
* In other industry news, the London Bullion Market
Association has commissioned consultancy EY to review the London
gold market and recommend further developments, including the
possibility of creating an exchange for gold trading in the
city.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.44 percent to
739.07 tonnes on Monday - the first decline in two weeks.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by
biotech and healthcare stocks, while European shares and the
euro advanced on optimism over talks between Greece and its
lenders after Greece reshuffled its negotiating team.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Consumer confidence Apr
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Feb
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Apr
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed services index Apr
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
PRICES AT 0040 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1199.6 -1.95 -0.16
Spot silver 16.33 -0.04 -0.24
Spot platinum 1139.7 -8.3 -0.72
Spot palladium 773.97 -3.53 -0.45
Comex gold 1198.9 -4.3 -0.36
Comex silver 16.305 -0.089 -0.54
Euro 1.0876
DXY 96.788
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)