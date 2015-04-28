* Dollar hits eight-week low after U.S. consumer confidence
report
* Fed's two-day policy meeting begins Tuesday
* China gold imports at 7-month lows in March
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 28 Gold rose 1 percent on
Tuesday after disappointing U.S. data hit the dollar and
dampened expectations that the Federal Reserve will hint at this
week's policy meeting at an interest rate hike in coming months.
Spot gold climbed 1.1 percent to a three-week high of
$1,215 after the data showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped in
April to its lowest since December.
It was up 0.9 percent at $1,212.13 an ounce at 2:42 p.m. EDT
(1842 GMT) after a 2 percent rise on Monday, while U.S. gold
futures for June delivery settled up $10.70 an ounce at
$1,213.90.
The dollar fell 0.8 percent to an eight-week low against a
basket of leading currencies following the unexpectedly weak
U.S. consumer confidence report. Traders said this supported
gold prices.
Some recent data suggests "the Fed is going to be pushed
back longer into a tightening posture," said Eli Tesfaye, senior
market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago. "Market
participants have no choice but to go ahead and bid gold."
Tesfaye said that increasingly positive technical factors
also attracted buyers, with $1,124 as the next target level.
Recent sluggish economic data from the United States led the
market to expect the Fed will probably not act until later in
the year. A rate hike could dent demand for bullion as
investors' appetite for non-yielding assets diminish.
The statement following the Fed's two-day meeting is
scheduled for release on Wednesday.
"Market participants are focusing on the Fed meeting on
hopes of some hints on when the Fed will raise interest rates,"
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said. " ... However, I
don't think we will get any surprising news tomorrow."
In the physical markets, demand for gold eased as the price
neared the key $1,200 level.
China's gold imports from Hong Kong dipped in March to their
lowest level in seven months, data showed on Tuesday.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.44 percent to
739.07 tonnes on Monday, the first decline in two weeks.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.5 percent
to $16.60 an ounce after a 4.3 percent gain in the previous
session, boosted by gold's advance.
Platinum turned up 0.4 percent to $1,153 an ounce
after a 2.3 percent jump on Monday, while palladium rose
0.1 percent to $778.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Gareth Jones and Lisa Von Ahn)