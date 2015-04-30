SINGAPORE, April 30 Gold retained losses from
overnight on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve characterised the
recent slowdown in the U.S. economy as only transitory, not
ruling out an interest rate hike this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading flat at $1,204.51 an ounce by
0047 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
* The Fed downgraded its view of the U.S. labour market and
economy after its two-day policy meet and said the poor
performance was in part due to transitory factors.
* The Fed's guidance differed little from its last meeting,
but this time the central bank did not effectively rule out
hiking rates at its next meeting.
* Gold had hit a three-week high this week in the run up to
the statement on expectations that recent soft economic data
would prompt the Fed to delay any rate hike.
* Investors believe higher rates could dent demand for
bullion, a non-interest-paying asset.
* Bullion was also hurt by a recovery in the dollar
following the Fed statement.
* The greenback earlier fell to a nine-week low after data
showed the U.S. economy grew 0.2 percent in the first quarter,
down sharply from the fourth quarter's 2.2 percent and lower
than market expectations for 1.0 percent growth.
* Traders would now be watching more U.S. data to gauge how
it would affect the Fed's timing regarding rates.
* Also in focus was the Greek debt crisis, which could boost
safe-haven demand for gold.
* Euro zone officials sought to wring policy concessions
from Greece on Wednesday to unlock urgently needed aid after
Athens said it would present a list of reforms for legislation.
* Failure to strike a deal would result in Greece defaulting
on payments and exiting the euro zone.
* In news from the physical markets, weak oil and commodity
prices are offsetting concerns at India's central bank over the
impact of a spike in gold imports on the broader economy,
officials say.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Stock markets worldwide fell on Wednesday after weak
corporate results and data showing U.S. economic growth braked
more sharply than expected.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales Mar
0645 France Consumer spending Mar
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Apr
0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Apr
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Personal income Mar
1230 U.S. Employment costs Q1
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr
PRICES AT 0047 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1204.51 0.21 0.02
Spot silver 16.53 -0.06 -0.36
Spot platinum 1149.99 -2.01 -0.17
Spot palladium 779.47 -0.53 -0.07
Comex gold 1204.3 -5.7 -0.47
Comex silver 16.535 -0.135 -0.81
Euro 1.1113
DXY 95.191
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)