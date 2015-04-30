* Fed guidance little changed from last meeting
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 30 Gold fell 2 percent on
Thursday after better-than-forecast U.S. jobs data encouraged
investors to sell the traditional safe-haven market, reviving
expectations the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates
soon.
Data on Thursday showed claims for state unemployment
benefits declined 34,000 to a seasonally adjusted 262,000 for
the week ended April 25, the lowest reading since April 2000.
Separately, U.S. consumer spending rose 0.4 percent last
month after rising 0.2 percent in February, while the Chicago
Purchasing Management Index jumped more than expected in April.
Spot gold was heading for its biggest daily fall
since March 6, dropping as much as 2.3 percent to a session low
of $1,176.80 an ounce earlier. It was off 1.8 percent at
$1,183.03 an ounce by 2:48 p.m. EDT (1848 GMT), on track to
finish April down a shade for its third straight month lower.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down
$27.60 an ounce, or 2.3 percent, at $1,182.40.
"It looks like the trigger (for today's weakness) was the
U.S. data, with strong jobs creation," Saxo Bank senior manager
Ole Hansen said.
"Since the Fed yesterday said it is not too worried (about
the economic slowdown) because it's seasonal, a set of data that
points towards confirming that statement, makes the market a bit
jittery."
Higher interest rates would dent demand for bullion, a
non-interest-paying asset.
"It's all an echo of yesterday's sentiments, however, we
have noticed a slight pick up in physical buying in India after
prices fell to the $1,180 level," said Howard Wen, precious
metals analyst at HSBC Securities in New York.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of
currencies after the U.S. jobs data, but later fell to a
nine-week low.
"Ultimately, the determinant for sustained price direction
will come from the rate hiking cycle once it is underway ... the
inevitability of that remains the constraint on gold prices,"
Standard Chartered analyst Nicholas Snowdon said.
Physical bullion demand in Asia has quietened in recent days
as gold held above $1,200 an ounce. A significant pick-up in
demand would support global prices.
Silver followed gold lower, falling 3.1 percent to
$16.07 an ounce. Platinum fell 1.1 percent to $1,139.74
an ounce, while palladium was down 0.6 percent at $775.50
an ounce.
