* Gold snaps 3-day losing streak with 1 pct rally
* Silver climbs to highest level in nearly 4 weeks
* Traders await direction from U.S. payrolls data
(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 4 Gold climbed 1 percent on
Monday, buoyed by weak Chinese factory data and earlier dollar
weakness, lifting prices above the prior session's six-week low,
though caution over the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike kept
prices hemmed within a narrow range.
Silver also jumped, to its highest level in nearly four
weeks, on the coattails of gold prices. Trading across financial
markets was thinned by a UK holiday on Monday.
Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,189.65 an ounce at
2:58 p.m. EDT (1858 GMT), off a high of $1,193, while U.S. gold
futures for June delivery settled up $12.30 an ounce at
$1,186.80.
"We got some good news for gold coming out of China
overnight; the drop in PMI lifted gold. The dollar's strong but
gold is holding," said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for
brokerage RJO Futures in Chicago.
"We see technical improvement in gold precipitated from
overnight news from China."
China's factories suffered their fastest drop in activity in
a year in April as new orders shrank, the HSBC/Markit Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) showed, hardening the case for fresh
stimulus measures to halt a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
On Friday, spot prices fell to $1,170.20 an ounce, the
lowest since March 20, after the Federal Reserve indicated that
it saw a recent slowdown in the U.S. economy as transitory and
did not rule out an interest rate rise this year.
A rate rise - the first in nearly a decade - would lift the
opportunity cost of holding gold, while boosting the dollar, in
which it is priced.
Investors will be monitoring the key U.S. non-farm payrolls
report for April due on Friday, for their impact on the dollar
and interest rate expectations.
"If we have another weak set of data this week ... I would
expect gold prices to go higher," ABN Amro analyst Georgette
Boele said. "Of course, a stronger (U.S. payrolls) report would
not be good for precious metals, so I think people are a bit
cautious this week."
In the physical markets, gold demand picked up after the
metal's sharp losses last week. Premiums on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange ticked up to $3-$4 on Monday from about $2 last week.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 1.9
percent at $16.44 an ounce. Platinum was up 1.6 percent
at $1,145 an ounce, while palladium was up 1.2 percent at
$781.80 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Susan Thomas and Pravin Char)