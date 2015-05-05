SINGAPORE, May 5 Gold retained overnight gains
on Tuesday but was stuck below $1,200 an ounce as investors
awaited a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the week for
clues on when the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,187 an ounce by
0037 GMT. The metal gained 0.8 percent on Monday, snapping a
three-day losing streak, buoyed by holiday-thinned trading.
* Silver gained for a third straight session, after
climbing to a four-week high on Monday.
* Gains in the precious metals came despite strength in the
dollar, which edged higher against a basket of major currencies
on a weaker euro and strong data on U.S. factory orders.
* Doubts still persist over the robustness of the U.S.
economy as recent data has been mixed.
* Markets are awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday
for stronger cues about the economy and when the Fed will begin
hiking rates.
* Strong data could prompt the Fed to raise interest rates
soon, a move seen by investors as denting demand for bullion,
which doesn't pay any interest. Speculation over the timing of a
rate hike has kept markets on edge.
* Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Monday provided no
clarity on the issue. He said rate hikes could begin this year,
although with inflation uncomfortably low and the unemployment
rate still too high, the Fed should hold off on raising rates
until early next year.
* Focus will also be on the currency markets. The dollar was
slightly firmer against a basket of major currencies early on
Tuesday, advancing against the euro and sterling in thin trade
with several key financial centres shut for holidays.
* Further strength in the dollar could put a cap on gold's
gains.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets rose on Monday, lifted by the
biggest gain in U.S. factory orders in eight months and solid
manufacturing data in Germany, while German bund yields gained
as investors shook off deflation fears.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices Mar
1230 U.S. International trade Mar
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr
PRICES AT 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1187 -0.7 -0.06
Spot silver 16.41 0.02 0.12
Spot platinum 1142.74 -2.26 -0.2
Spot palladium 782.15 2.15 0.28
Comex gold 1186.6 -0.2 -0.02
Comex silver 16.435 -0.006 -0.04
Euro 1.1143
DXY 95.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)